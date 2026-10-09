LINCOLN CITY: STAND RELOCATION

Burnley FC supporters originally allocated tickets in the Northeast GRS Signs Stand for our fixture at Lincoln City on Saturday 24 October 2026, will now be relocated to the Stacey West Stand.

Lincoln City have advised that the change follows instructions from their Safety Advisory Group (SAG).

The move affects 559 supporters. Their replacement places will be located in blocks 3, 4 and part of block 5 of the Stacey West Stand, which is covered and operates as a safe standing area.

Affected purchasers will be emailed replacement tickets over the next few days with their replacement seat arrangements. The change also provides an additional 115 tickets for Burnley supporters, with sales details to be confirmed separately.

We appreciate the inconvenience this change may cause and are working with Lincoln City to make the relocation as straightforward as possible.

All affected supporters will receive a replacement digital ticket on Wednesday 14 October. This will be emailed to the registered email address of the supporter assigned to the ticket.

FAQ's

Why are supporters being moved?

Lincoln City have advised that, following discussions with their Safety Advisory Group, the visiting supporters allocated to the North East GRS Signs Stand must be moved to the Stacey West Stand.

Does this affect my booking?

The relocation affects supporters with tickets in the North East GRS Signs Stand only. If your booking is affected, we will contact the purchaser directly.

Supporters already allocated tickets in the Stacey West Stand are not included in this relocation.

Where will my replacement place be?

Affected supporters will be allocated replacement places in Stacey West blocks 3, 4 and part of block 5. Your new block, row and place number will be shown on your replacement ticket and an email confirmation will be sent once your seat has been relocated.

Is the Stacey West Stand covered?

Yes. The Stacey West Stand is covered and operates as a safe standing area.

What if I am unable to stand or have an accessibility requirement?

Please contact the Burnley FC Ticket Office as soon as possible at ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com . We will discuss your requirements with Lincoln City and confirm the arrangements available.

Will we remain together as a group?

We will work to keep supporters within the same booking together wherever possible.

How and when will I receive my replacement ticket?

All affected supporters will receive a replacement digital ticket on Wednesday 14 October. This will be emailed to the registered email address of the supporter assigned to the ticket.

Can I use my original ticket?

No. Your original ticket will be cancelled and will no longer be valid for entry. Please use the replacement ticket issued to you and discard your original ticket to avoid confusion on matchday

Can I choose my new seat?

Unfortunately, supporters will not be able to choose their replacement seat. The Ticket Office will allocate places, keeping supporters within the same booking together wherever possible.

Do I need to contact the Ticket Office to arrange the move?

No. We will arrange the relocation and contact affected purchasers directly. You only need to contact us if you have an accessibility requirement, need assistance with your replacement ticket or have a linked booking we should consider.

Will additional tickets be available?

Yes. Lincoln City have confirmed an additional 115 tickets will be available for Burnley supporters. The sale date and eligibility criteria will be announced separately.

Who should I contact if I need help?