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TICKETS: ADDITIONAL TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR LINCOLN CITY FIXTURE
2026-10-08T19:15+01:00
TICKETS: ADDITIONAL TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR LINCOLN CITY FIXTURE
2026-10-08T19:15+01:00
Lincoln City Stadium
Lincoln City Stadium
Lincoln City Stadium
Lincoln City Stadium
Lincoln City Stadium
Lincoln City Stadium
The Club can confirm that an additional 115 tickets will be available for our away game against Lincoln City on Saturday 24th October.
The tickets are located in the Stacey West Stand, which is covered and operates as a safe standing area.
The original allocation sold out at the 2,500 loyalty points stage. The additional tickets will be available to supporters with 2,000 or more loyalty points.
Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 14th October at 12pm and can be purchased online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office.
Please note, tickets are subject to availability.
Ticket Pricing
Adults - £32
65+ - £27
18-21 - £24
Under 18 - £13
Wheelchair - £27
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