LES LATCHAM 1942-2026

Burnley Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Les Latcham, aged 83.

Born in County Durham, on 22 December 1942, Latcham was spotted whilst playing for Crook Juniors as a teenager by the legendary Jack Hixon. After signing professional terms with Burnley in June 1960, he went on to spend more than a decade at Turf Moor, earning a reputation as a dependable, committed and skilful full-back who served the club with distinction.

Latcham made his first team debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 13 February 1965 and soon became an important member of the side. He established himself as a regular during Burnley's memorable 1966-67 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup campaign.

One of the defining moments of that run came in the infamous away leg against Napoli, remembered as the 'Battle of Naples'. Following a heavy clash with Jose Altafini, Latcham suffered a serious head injury. Images of him, bloodied but determined, his head heavily bandaged, were carried by news media outlets across Britain. In the face of an intimidating atmosphere, Latcham and his teammates showed tremendous courage and composure to secure a famous aggregate victory.

During his 11 years at Turf Moor, Latcham made 184 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Clarets. Admired by teammates and supporters alike for his versatility, professionalism and wholehearted commitment, he always put the team first.

His determination was perhaps best illustrated on the opening day of the 1969-70 season when he stepped into goal against Derby County and helped the Clarets through a difficult situation.

Following Burnley's relegation, Latcham joined Plymouth Argyle in 1971 for a fee of £15,000. He later continued his career with Bradford City before finishing his playing days in local non-league football.

Les will be remembered not only for his contribution on the pitch, but also for the resilience, character and dedication he showed throughout his time in Claret and Blue. He remains a valued part of Burnley Football Club's history, and his place in the story of the Clarets will not be forgotten.