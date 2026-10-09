TRAVELLING CLARETS INFORMATION: WATFORD

Burnley are back in action this weekend, as Nicky Hayen's side travel to Watford in the Sky Bet Championship.

Watford v Burnley: Saturday 10th October 2026 (KO 3pm)

Ticket Information

For any ticketing issues or information, please contact the Burnley FC Ticket Office via Telephone: 01282 446800 - select option 1 or Email: ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com

If you have an issue with your ticket, lose your ticket or are unable to access your digital ticket before travelling, please contact the Burnley FC Ticket Office as soon as possible.

Watford FC's published matchday guidance states that dedicated ticketing staff will be available at the turnstiles and Ticket Information pods to assist supporters with ticketing problems.

If your digital ticket does not work when you arrive, please seek assistance from a member of Watford’s ticketing team rather than repeatedly attempting to scan your ticket.

Any arrangements for Burnley ticket collections at Vicarage Road should be confirmed with Burnley FC before matchday.

Matchday Checklist

Must have your tickets

Make sure you travel with your necessary ticket credentials for the away fixture

Check weather advisory prior to travel

Come prepared for the possibility of weather conditions changing during your visit

Check the best journey to take in advance

Be prepared for any disruptions to your journey and take into consideration delays which will delay your arrival to the game

Travel Information

Vicarage Road Stadium, Vicarage Road, Watford, WD18 0ER

By Car

Vicarage Road is located close to Watford town centre and is well served by the local road network.

Supporters travelling by car should be aware that there is no general parking available at the stadium and that parking around Vicarage Road is heavily restricted on matchdays.

Supporters travelling from Burnley and the North should generally approach Watford via the M1 southbound.

Allow additional time when approaching Watford, particularly on the final part of the journey, as congestion and matchday restrictions can affect roads around Vicarage Road.

Supporters should follow local traffic signs and directions from stewards and police when approaching the stadium.

Parking

Parking near Vicarage Road is limited. Book in advance with our official parking partner, JustPark. Secure your space and arrive stress-free - tap HERE to find and book parking.

CitiPark offers a 25 per cent discount on parking at the Church, Gade and Sutton car parks for Watford supporters.

After parking and watching the game, use the promo code WATFORDFC25 when you are ready to make your payment after the match.

This must be done via the CitiPark app at the end of your stay.

There is no parking available at the ground and street parking is restricted for local residents with matchday permits.

Accessible Parking

Accessible parking is available for both home and visiting supporters, subject to availability.

Watford currently provides accessible parking at Laurance Haines School, together with a shuttle service to Vicarage Road. The shuttle begins approximately two hours before kick-off, and supporters are advised to be parked no later than one hour before kick-off.

Spaces should be booked in advance through Watford FC at 01923 223023.

By Rail

Watford High Street is the nearest railway station to Vicarage Road, approximately a 10-minute walk from the stadium.

Watford Junction is approximately a 20-minute walk from the stadium and that station provides direct rail connections to London and other destinations, while Watford High Street is served by the London Overground network.

Supporters should check the latest rail information before travelling, particularly for engineering works or amended services.

By Bus

Vicarage Road is within walking distance of Watford town centre and the town's bus network.

Supporters travelling by bus should check the latest local service information before travelling and allow additional time for possible matchday congestion and road restrictions.

For supporters arriving at Watford Junction, local bus services also provide connections towards the stadium

Stadium Information

Accessing the Stadium

Watford FC advise supporters to arrive early to allow sufficient time for security checks and entry.

On matchday, Watford FC's Vicarage Roadies, who are identifiable by their green clothing, are available around the stadium to assist supporters with queries.

For the 3:00pm kick-off, turnstiles are expected to open at approximately 1:30pm.

Watford FC advises supporters to arrive more than 30 minutes before kick-off to avoid delays, particularly as supporters arriving after 2:30pm may risk missing the start of the match.

Supporters may be subject to security searches on entry.

Bags

Watford FC operates an A4-size bag policy.

No bag larger than A4 size (21cm x 30cm) is permitted inside the stadium. Bags which meet the size requirement will still be searched before entry.

Supporters requiring medication or medical equipment should ensure that the appropriate arrangements have been made with Watford FC in advance.

Food and drinks

Watford FC's catering arrangements can change between seasons, so supporters should check the latest matchday information for the current food and drink offering.

Watford provides accessibility facilities at its concourse kiosks, including drop counters and induction loops.

Supporters requiring assistance with ordering food or drink can ask a member of staff for help.

Safety & Security

Prohibited Items include:

Alcohol Canned drinks Flasks Large drinking bottles over 500ml Glass bottles Laptops Computer tablets/iPads Large cameras Video recording equipment Air horns Pyrotechnics, flares, fireworks or smoke/gas canisters Large umbrellas Knives, including pocket tools Bottle openers and corkscrews Large bags over A4 size Flags or banners larger than the permitted size Musical instruments Buggies and prams

Items that could be used as a weapon or which may compromise public safety may also be refused entry.

Flags/Banners

Flags and banners are subject to Watford FC's stadium regulations and security checks.

The current matchday guidance permits non-offensive flags and banners up to 2m x 1m, provided they have been pre-approved by Watford FC's Operations Team.

Sticks and poles are not permitted and supporters should ensure that banners do not obstruct gangways, entrances, exits, signage or other supporters.

Accessibility

Wheelchair Spaces

Dedicated wheelchair spaces are available for visiting supporters in the Vicarage Road Stand.

Watford's accessibility information states that the away section includes elevated wheelchair positions, together with accessible/easy-access seating.

Supporters requiring accessible tickets should contact Watford FC in advance.

Accessible Toilets

Accessible toilets are available within the stadium.

Facilities include Radar Key-operated toilets with support rails and alarm cords. Accessible toilet facilities are available close to the visiting-supporter wheelchair positions.

Changing Places

Watford FC provides a Changing Places facility for supporters requiring additional accessible facilities.

Supporters requiring access should contact a member of staff or steward for assistance.

Assistance Dogs

Assistance dogs are permitted at Vicarage Road.

Supporters bringing an assistance dog should contact Watford FC's Disabled Supporters service in advance to ensure the appropriate arrangements are in place.

Hearing Loops

Induction loops are available at various locations around Vicarage Road, including the Ticket Office and selected concourse/kiosk areas.

Supporters requiring assistance should contact Watford FC before matchday.

Audio Description Commentary

Watford FC provides commentary facilities for visually impaired supporters.

Watford’s Soccer Sight headsets allow visually impaired supporters to listen to match commentary from anywhere in the stadium. The service is also available to visiting supporters.

Supporters should contact: disabled.supporters@watfordfc.com or 01923 223023 prior the match to arrange a headset.

BSL Matchday Interpreters

Supporters requiring British Sign Language support should contact Watford FC in advance to discuss their requirements and the assistance available on matchday.

Accessibility Stewards

Watford FC provides dedicated Disabled Liaison Officers and matchday support staff throughout the stadium.

The club's Vicarage Roadies can also assist supporters with accessibility-related queries and other matchday issues.

If assistance is required, please speak to the nearest steward or member of the matchday team.

Accessible Service at Concourse Kiosks

Watford FC provides accessibility facilities at its concourse kiosks, including drop counters and induction loops.