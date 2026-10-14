HAYEN'S POST-MATCH POINTS: CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Nicky Hayen acknowledged that ‘some details have to be better’ after Burnley drew 2-2 with Charlton Athletic in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday night.

The Clarets led twice through goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen and Largie Ramazani but were pegged back with virtually the last kick at Turf Moor.

Speaking to the club website after the final whistle Hayen reflected on the 90 minutes, expressed his frustration at conceding another late goal, and commented on his team’s attacking output.

THE PERFORMANCE OVERALL

“It was decent, not much better.

“You saw some positive things coming back from the game against Watford but, okay, some details have to be better.

“The two goals that we make are actually quite okay. You see the habits coming in and we’re still repeating it, but we have to be consistent for 96 minutes and this is something that we didn’t do.”

WORKING ON SEEING OUT GAMES

“It’s something that we have to create in the training sessions, and it’s really difficult because you can simulate some things, but it’s never like what it is in a game.

“You can say you’re winning 1-0 with 30 seconds to go, but it’s totally different in a training session.

“We have to analyse now all of the goals that we’ve conceded in stoppage-time, how we can manage it in a better way, but also as players.

“If you’re leading 2-1 and you know there’s 20 seconds left you have to be ruthless, like we were for 95 minutes and 40 seconds.

“Don’t think that with the ball in the corner the game is finished, because we already had the example against Derby and it’s really unfortunate that it’s happened again today.”

Nicky Hayen emerges from the tunnel ahead of kick-off

ATTACKING DISPLAY

“We can do it better, because we didn’t always make the best decision in the offensive part.

“We created 18 shots towards the goal, but this can be higher and we have to be more clinical but also shoot sometimes more technically rather than with power.

“These are the things that we’re working on in the training sessions and we keep on working.”

WOLVES UP NEXT

“We have to look to ourselves again, and also that they (Wolves) lost today – two games in a row. Maybe it’s the best time to compete against them.