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MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2 - 2 CHARLTON ATHLETIC
2026-10-13T22:30+01:00
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2 - 2 CHARLTON ATHLETIC
2026-10-13T22:30+01:00
Kyle Walker Charlton Athletic
Kyle Walker Charlton Athletic
Kyle Walker Charlton Athletic
Kyle Walker Charlton Athletic
Kyle Walker Charlton Athletic
Kyle Walker Charlton Athletic
A stoppage time goal denied the Clarets all three points on Tuesday night, after drawing 2-2 with Charlton Athletic at Turf Moor.
Bruun Larsen opened the scoring with a neat finish, before Addicks defender Kayne Ramsay pulled the scores level early into the second-half.
That lead didn’t last long though, as Ramazani struck home the second with another well-worked goal just before the hour mark, but Charlton substitute Ivan Mesik then clinched a late equaliser for the visitors to seal a draw.
Boss Nicky Hayen named one change from Saturday’s win at Watford, with Jamie Vardy coming into the XI for the injured Zeki Amdouni.
Max Alleyne Charlton Athletic
Max Alleyne Charlton Athletic
Chances for both sides were limited throughout the first half-an-hour, with Max Alleyne coming close, but his looping header sailed over the crossbar from a free-kick.
Burnley were enjoying plenty of the possession, but a stubborn Charlton defence were keeping the Clarets at bay, until the 37th minute.
Josh Laurent picked out Bruun Larsen out on the left, with the winger cutting inside into the area and firing low into the back of the net through the legs of Arthur Okonkwo to give the hosts the lead.
The Addicks responded well to going a goal behind and came close to an instant equaliser, but Kyle Walker made an impressive goal-line clearance to keep out Billy Koumetio’s effort from a corner.
Hayen’s men did come close to doubling their advantage on the stroke of half-time, but Reo Hatate, fresh from scoring his first goal for the Club at the weekend, could only curl his effort just wide of the target from outside the box.
Reo Hatate Charlton Athletic
Reo Hatate Charlton Athletic
Charlton started the second-half bright and carved open an opportunity to draw the scores level just two minutes in, but Miles Leaburn could only steer his header over the target from a few yards out.
The Addicks did then have their equaliser shortly after that chance, as Ramsay turned it home from close range, following a scramble inside the area from a corner.
However, Burnley weren’t behind for long and regained their lead just seven minutes later.
After starting from the back with Igor stealing possession, the Brazilian defender then played a great ball up-field into the feet of Ramazani, who cut inside and fired low into the far corner to put the Clarets back ahead.
Largie Ramazani Charlton Athletic
Largie Ramazani Charlton Athletic
The home side were looking for more after going ahead and Hayen then introduced Marcus Edwards and Armando Broja with 20 minutes to go.
Shortly after scoring, Ramazani tried his luck for a second with an acrobatic effort, after latching onto Edwards’ cross, but the winger could only strike over the target.
However, with seconds left of the six minutes added and what turned out to be the last kick of the game, Charlton found a way to score an equaliser deep into stoppage time, as Mesik fired home to ensure a draw in Lancashire.
Burnley: Coudert, Walker, Alleyne, Hatate, Bruun Larsen (Edwards 70), Vardy (Broja 70), Ahmedhodžić (Ekdal 90) Ramazani (Hountondji 80), Pires, Laurent, Igor
Unused Substitutes: Weiss, Roberts, Hountondji, Sonne, Raghouber, Castell
Charlton Athletic: Okonkwo, Ramsay, Jones, Coventry, Campbell, Grant, Leaburn (Mbick 76), Koumetio, Bell (Mesik 76), McNamara (Knibbs 76), Skipp (Kelman 76)
Unused Substitutes: Mannion, Carey, Alli, Mwamba, Bindon
Goals: Bruun Larsen 36’, Ramsay 50’, Ramazani 57’, Mesik 90+6’
Attendance: 19,408
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