CLUB
TICKETS
SHOP
Main Club Sponsor
TICKETS
SHOP
LATEST
MATCHES
SHOP
TICKETS
EKDAL'S POST-MATCH POINTS: QPR
Defender reflects on Loftus Road draw
2026-11-03T22:30+00:00
EKDAL'S POST-MATCH POINTS: QPR
Defender reflects on Loftus Road draw
2026-11-03T22:30+00:00
Ekdal clap QPR
Ekdal clap QPR
Ekdal clap QPR
Ekdal clap QPR
Ekdal clap QPR
Ekdal clap QPR
Hjalmar Ekdal praised the Clarets' 'fight & togetherness' to ensure the team returned to Lancashire with a point on Tuesday night, as Fabio Celestini's men drew 1-1 with QPR.
After seeing off an early spell of pressure from the hosts, who were unbeaten in their previous three home games, scoring 11 goals, the Clarets took the lead and managed the game to ensure they returned home with a point.
Speaking post-match in London, Ekdal highlighted the team spirit, the importance of going into the break ahead and the team's appreciation for the travelling supporters.
IN IT TOGETHER
"I thought we showed really good team spirit. We were fighting all the way through and I know we had a tough spell to start with, but we came out of it and scored.
"It's not an easy place to come here, they have done well at home this season, scoring a lot of goals and we knew it would be tough.
Hjalmar Ekdal QPR
Hjalmar Ekdal QPR
"Our goal gave us a bit of momentum and it was important going into the break with the lead, I know we conceded in the second-half, but overall I thought we defended our goal really well.
"Andreas (Hountondji) then scored, which was given offside, but it looked close and on another night we go 2-0 up and it can be a different game.
"But overall I thought we had togetherness out there on the pitch for the 90 minutes, we take the point and move on, but I think we are getting there."
GRATEFUL FOR THE SUPPORT
"It's a long way to go on a Tuesday night, expensive too with trains and everything else, so we do really appreciate it.
"I could feel their energy throughout the game, you could hear them and when they got going, it gave the team a lift.
"It means a lot to the team to have that backing, even when things have been difficult recently, so thank you."
Share this post
2026/2027 Season Tickets Renew Now
LATEST NEWS
Women in Football Promoting Inclusion Award NWFA
BURNLEY FC PICK UP WOMEN IN FOOTBALL PROMOTING INCLUSION AWARD
5 hours ago
Ashley Barnes Northwest Football Awards
BARNES & MCALOON TAKE HOME NORTHWEST FOOTBALL AWARDS
6 hours ago
PREVIOUS
NEXT
LATEST NEWS
Turf Moor
CLUB ACCOUNTS
8 hours ago
Fabio Celestini QPR
CELESTINI'S POST-MATCH POINTS: QPR
19 hours ago
LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibility
Contact Us
Careers

LATEST

CLUB NEWS
MATCH PREVIEWS
MATCH REPORTS
TRAINING

MATCHES

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18

SQUAD

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18
E SPORTS

FAN

CLARETS+
FAN ADVISORY BOARD
TRAVEL
DISABLED SUPPORTER INFORMATION

TICKETS

LOYALTY POINTS
TICKET INFORMATION
MEMBERSHIPS
SEASON TICKET 2024/25

CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CAREERS
SAFEGUARDING
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

Terms of Use
Cookies
Company Details
Contact Us
Club Policies
Company Details
Terms of Use
Contact Us

THE OFFICIAL SITE OF BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibililty
Contact Us
Careers