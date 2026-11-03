EKDAL'S POST-MATCH POINTS: QPR

Hjalmar Ekdal praised the Clarets' 'fight & togetherness' to ensure the team returned to Lancashire with a point on Tuesday night, as Fabio Celestini's men drew 1-1 with QPR.

After seeing off an early spell of pressure from the hosts, who were unbeaten in their previous three home games, scoring 11 goals, the Clarets took the lead and managed the game to ensure they returned home with a point.

Speaking post-match in London, Ekdal highlighted the team spirit, the importance of going into the break ahead and the team's appreciation for the travelling supporters.

IN IT TOGETHER

"I thought we showed really good team spirit. We were fighting all the way through and I know we had a tough spell to start with, but we came out of it and scored.

"It's not an easy place to come here, they have done well at home this season, scoring a lot of goals and we knew it would be tough.

Hjalmar Ekdal QPR

"Our goal gave us a bit of momentum and it was important going into the break with the lead, I know we conceded in the second-half, but overall I thought we defended our goal really well.

"Andreas (Hountondji) then scored, which was given offside, but it looked close and on another night we go 2-0 up and it can be a different game.

"But overall I thought we had togetherness out there on the pitch for the 90 minutes, we take the point and move on, but I think we are getting there."

GRATEFUL FOR THE SUPPORT

"It's a long way to go on a Tuesday night, expensive too with trains and everything else, so we do really appreciate it.

"I could feel their energy throughout the game, you could hear them and when they got going, it gave the team a lift.