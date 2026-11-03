MATCH REPORT: QPR 1 - 1 BURNLEY

Burnley were forced to share the points in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night at Loftus Road, after Largie Ramazani's opener was cancelled out by Jonathan Varane's second-half strike.

Fabio Celestini's side took the lead before half-time, as Ramazani struck home his third goal of the campaign from range, before Varane, in similar fashion, fired in the equaliser just after the hour mark.

There were chances for both teams to go on and clinch a late winner, but neither could find a way through for a second goal, with the two sides forced to settle for a draw.

The first chance of the game came with three minutes on the clock, as Harvey Vale stepped-up to take a free-kick from just outside the area, with the winger’s effort curling narrowly wide of the top corner.

Hjalmar Ekdal QPR

QPR were enjoying plenty of the ball in the opening stages, with Paul Smyth firing just wide of the goal, before Rs skipper Jimmy Dunne rifled a strike over the crossbar from outside the box.

However, with Burnley’s first shot on target, the deadlock was broken, as Ramazani struck the ball home into the bottom corner from 25-yards out, following a neat build-up move with Marcus Edwards and Jamie Vardy.

The Clarets then thought they had doubled their lead just moments later, only for the offside flag to be raised when Andreas Hountondji swept the ball home from inside the box past Pierce Charles from Vardy’s lay-off.

Rangers responded to going behind with a chance of their own, as Ronnie Edwards forced Gregoire Coudert to get down low and push his shot around the post for a corner.

Largie Ramazani QPR

From the following corner, Edwards was involved again, this time the defender saw his glancing header sail over the target from close range, before referee Tom Reeves blew his whistle for half-time shortly after.

Celestini made his first change of the game 10 minutes into the second-half, with Aaron Ramsey coming on for Edwards.

Following changes of their own, QPR then came close to equalising, as substitutes Rayan Killi and Ilias Chair combined, with the latter striking over the target.

However, the Rs did have their equaliser just after the hour mark, as Varane picked out the bottom corner with an effort from outside the box to draw the scores level.

Burnley came close to regaining the lead five minutes later, as Vardy was played in on goal, but the striker could only hit the side-netting from a narrow angle.

Jamie Vardy QPR

Celestini then turned to his bench for a second time of the night, with Josh Cullen and Jaydon Banel introduced, as the visitors pushed for a winner.

Despite the Clarets attempting to steal a late goal, the two sides were forced to settle for a draw.

Burnley: Coudert, Walker, Hatate (Cullen 75), Edwards (Ramsey 57), Hountondji (Banel 75), Ekdal, Ramazani, Pires, Laurent, Igor, Vardy (Sonne 88)

Unused Substitutes: Weiss, Raghouber, Roberts, Ahmedhodzic, Alleyne

QPR: Charles, Adamson, Dunne, Edwards, Smyth (Obikwu 82), Saito (Kolli 59), Kamara, Vale (Dembele 66), Cirkin (Kemper 82), Kone (Chair 59), Varane

Unused Substitutes: Ward, Morrison, Poku, Alemayehu