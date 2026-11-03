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CELESTINI'S POST-MATCH POINTS: QPR
Head Coach reflects on point on the road
2026-11-03T23:15+00:00
CELESTINI'S POST-MATCH POINTS: QPR
Head Coach reflects on point on the road
2026-11-03T23:15+00:00
Fabio Celestini QPR
Fabio Celestini QPR
Fabio Celestini QPR
Fabio Celestini QPR
Fabio Celestini QPR
Fabio Celestini QPR
Fabio Celestini said the Clarets draw against QPR on Tuesday night was a point to build on.
Speaking after the game, the Head Coach expressed that whilst he was happy with the spirit his players showed at Loftus Road, he felt that there were things he wants to see the team improve as he switches his attention to Cardiff City on Saturday.
THE RESULT
“It was a tough game, we are very close to taking three points, but when you see the game, I think a point is the right result for both teams.
“The spirit was there though. If we don’t have spirit and we don’t believe in what we do at this moment, we lose this game. We don’t lose tonight; we take one point in a tough stadium and we’re happy for that. We must improve many, many things but the first thing is the spirit and that was here today.
“Football is like that. You can play very well but you lose. Today we don’t play well, we don’t play like I like, but first is spirit and after that we build. We saw the first half, we played a little without confidence with the ball, I think we can play much, much better.
“Against Portsmouth maybe we deserved to win it, today maybe not. But we take the point and I think we are close.”
Fabio Celestini QPR
Fabio Celestini QPR
A PROCESS
“We had a chance with Jamie on the counter, but if you are honest, QPR had many chances too. Before, goals were being scored in the 90th and 95th minute, now they didn’t score. And that is spirit. I see the guys fighting in the box. But we miss a little bit of quality and confidence. We’re in a process though.”
TOGETHERNESS
“I don’t see that [the team huddle after the goal], in every team. In a tough time, you score, you’re happy after, everybody goes to their position. I don’t see that in many teams.
“The signal was we are together. Now we don’t concede a goal, now we want to win. That’s what I see when I see this image. We want to go forward, we want to go up, and for that I think it’s a very good signal.”
A BUSY WEEK
“Playing football, every three days is fantastic, but when you come so quickly, what I want is to have a little bit of time to explain what I want with the guys. I don’t have time; we just have to recover, train, travel. But I’m proud of the team.
“This week is difficult with the games. We have a game against Cardiff on Saturday, and we go there to get points.”
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