CLUB ACCOUNTS

Burnley FC Holdings Limited has today filed its accounts for the year ended 31 July 2026, covering the Club’s 2025/26 Premier League season.

Turnover reached a record £144.5m (2025: £71.7m), driven by Premier League broadcasting and commercial income. The loss for the year was £9.0m.

At the year end on 31 July 2026, borrowings had fallen from £142.4m to £86.2m and net debt had more than halved from £129.5m to £62.9m.