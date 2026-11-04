BARNES & MCALOON TAKE HOME NORTHWEST FOOTBALL AWARDS

Monday's Northwest Football Awards in Manchester saw Ashley Barnes and Naoisha McAloon pick up awards to recognise their contribution to the local community.

Burnley stalwart Barnes was crowned PFA Premier League Community Champion 2025/26 and Burnley Women goalkeeper McAloon won the PFA Women's National League Community Champion 2025/26 prize.

Naoisha McAloon Northwest Football Awards

Throughout last season's campaign both players left an impression on the various community visits they undertook, ranging from local primary school visits, to mental wellbeing workshops, and Premier League Kicks sessions.

Congratulations to Ashley & Naoisha!