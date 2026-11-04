CLUB
TICKETS
SHOP
Main Club Sponsor
TICKETS
SHOP
LATEST
MATCHES
SHOP
TICKETS
BARNES & MCALOON TAKE HOME NORTHWEST FOOTBALL AWARDS
Players recognised for community work at football awards ceremony
2026-11-04T12:30+00:00
BARNES & MCALOON TAKE HOME NORTHWEST FOOTBALL AWARDS
Players recognised for community work at football awards ceremony
2026-11-04T12:30+00:00
Ashley Barnes Northwest Football Awards
Ashley Barnes Northwest Football Awards
Ashley Barnes Northwest Football Awards
Ashley Barnes Northwest Football Awards
Ashley Barnes Northwest Football Awards
Ashley Barnes Northwest Football Awards
Monday's Northwest Football Awards in Manchester saw Ashley Barnes and Naoisha McAloon pick up awards to recognise their contribution to the local community.
Burnley stalwart Barnes was crowned PFA Premier League Community Champion 2025/26 and Burnley Women goalkeeper McAloon won the PFA Women's National League Community Champion 2025/26 prize.
Naoisha McAloon Northwest Football Awards
Naoisha McAloon Northwest Football Awards
Throughout last season's campaign both players left an impression on the various community visits they undertook, ranging from local primary school visits, to mental wellbeing workshops, and Premier League Kicks sessions.
Congratulations to Ashley & Naoisha!
Photos credited to NWFA Awards, We are Road 3 and ER Event Photography
Share this post
2026/2027 Season Tickets Renew Now
LATEST NEWS
Women in Football Promoting Inclusion Award NWFA
BURNLEY FC PICK UP WOMEN IN FOOTBALL PROMOTING INCLUSION AWARD
6 hours ago
Turf Moor
CLUB ACCOUNTS
9 hours ago
PREVIOUS
NEXT
LATEST NEWS
Fabio Celestini QPR
CELESTINI'S POST-MATCH POINTS: QPR
19 hours ago
Ekdal clap QPR
EKDAL'S POST-MATCH POINTS: QPR
20 hours ago
LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibility
Contact Us
Careers

LATEST

CLUB NEWS
MATCH PREVIEWS
MATCH REPORTS
TRAINING

MATCHES

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18

SQUAD

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18
E SPORTS

FAN

CLARETS+
FAN ADVISORY BOARD
TRAVEL
DISABLED SUPPORTER INFORMATION

TICKETS

LOYALTY POINTS
TICKET INFORMATION
MEMBERSHIPS
SEASON TICKET 2024/25

CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CAREERS
SAFEGUARDING
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

Terms of Use
Cookies
Company Details
Contact Us
Club Policies
Company Details
Terms of Use
Contact Us

THE OFFICIAL SITE OF BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibililty
Contact Us
Careers