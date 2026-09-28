CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 27TH SEPTEMBER

Birthdays

Sending birthday wishes to first-year scholar Darren Oshodi, who celebrates on Wednesday!

There are also two birthdays within our Women’s team squad this week, so many happy returns to Jessica Hennessy on Thursday and Maddi Wilde on Sunday.

SUNDAY

Nottingham Forest Women v Burnley Women | Barclays Women’s Super League 2 | 2pm

The only Burnley match of the week sees our Women’s team travel to the Midlands to take on Nottingham Forest.

Block A2 is the designated away section, and tickets can be purchased online HERE , with adults priced at £12.

Seniors are £10, young adults are £8, and those aged 17 are under are £7, while those aged 2-3 go free. All age categories will increase in price on match day.

Alternatively, you will be able to follow live updates on our Women’s team dedicated social media channels - @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – or watch live on the BWSL2 YouTube channel HERE .