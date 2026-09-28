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SEPTEMBER INTERNATIONAL BREAK ROUND-UP
An update on the eight Clarets currently on international duty
2026-09-28T13:00+01:00
SEPTEMBER INTERNATIONAL BREAK ROUND-UP
An update on the eight Clarets currently on international duty
2026-09-28T13:00+01:00
Zeki Amdouni playing for Switzerland
Zeki Amdouni playing for Switzerland
Zeki Amdouni playing for Switzerland
Zeki Amdouni playing for Switzerland
Zeki Amdouni playing for Switzerland
Zeki Amdouni playing for Switzerland
Oliver Sonne, Connor Roberts, Max Alleyne, Hjalmar Ekdal, Shurandy Sambo, Marcus Edwards, Zeki Amdouni and Max Weiss have all been representing their respective nations this past week and have further games in the upcoming days with the extended international break.
Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)
Forward Zeki Amdouni was the star of the show for Switzerland in their opening UEFA Nations League fixture on Saturday night, as the 25-year-old scored twice and registered an assist in a 3-0 win over North Macedonia.
Switzerland take on Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night in their second game, before hosting Slovenia on Saturday and North Macedonia next Tuesday to finalise the first international schedule of the 2026/27 campaign.
Max Alleyne (England U21s)
Max Alleyne started and scored for the Young Lions on Friday evening in a 4-2 victory over Kazakhstan at Molineux.
The centre-back put England ahead on the hour mark, after going into the break at 2-2, before Will Lankshear added a fourth in stoppage time.
Alleyne and his teammates take on Slovakia on Friday night, before finishing with a trip to face Republic of Ireland next Tuesday in Cork.
Max Alleyne playing for England U21s
Max Alleyne playing for England U21s
Connor Roberts (Wales)
Connor Roberts was an unused substitute in Wales' first fixture, as Craig Bellamy's side lost 1-0 to Portugal last Thursday.
The full-back then started and played 90 minutes in Sunday evening's meeting with Denmark in Copenhagen, where the hosts ran out 2-0 winners.
Wales' focus now turns to Thursday night, as the Dragons host Norway in Cardiff, before entertaining Denmark for the reverse fixture on Sunday.
Max Weiss (Germany U21s)
Goalkeeper Max Weiss was an unused substitute for Germany's U21 side on Saturday, where the visitors were convincing winners in a 4-0 victory over Latvia.
Germany then take on Malta on Wednesday afternoon, before rounding off the international break with a home tie against Georgia next Tuesday.
Oliver Sonne (Peru)
Oliver Sonne started and completed 83 minutes in Peru's first fixture of the break, where the South American side lost 4-1 to the USA in Orlando on Saturday.
Sonne and his side are next in action on Tuesday night, as Peru take on Mexico, before playing Canada on Saturday and then concluding the round of games against Colombia next Tuesday.
Oliver Sonne playing for Peru
Oliver Sonne playing for Peru
Shurandy Sambo (Curaçao)
Defender Shurandy Sambo started and played 90 minutes in Curaçao's first game, running out 4-3 winners in a seven-goal thriller against Costa Rica on Friday.
Sambo then completed a further 45 minutes on Sunday night, as Curaçao put six goals past Nicaragua in a 6-1 victory.
Curaçao host Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, before playing the reverse fixture on Sunday.
Marcus Edwards (Cyprus)
After recently choosing to represent Cyprus internationally, qualifying through having a Cypriot mother, Marcus Edwards made an immediate impact for his country.
The forward started and scored on his debut on Friday night, putting Cyprus ahead in the 55th minute, although his team did go on to lose 2-1 to Montenegro.
Cyprus are next in action on Monday evening, as Edwards and his teammates face Latvia, before hosting Armenia on Friday and Latvia on Monday.
Marcus Edwards playing for Cyprus
Marcus Edwards playing for Cyprus
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