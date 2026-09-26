WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0-0 BRISTOL CITY

Burnley Women claimed a well-deserved Barclays Women’s Super League 2 point at home to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams created attacking chances at Turf Moor, but a combination of good defending and strong saves ensured neither goalkeeper was breached.

There was one change from the team that started against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, with Deanna Cooper taking the place of Jessica Hennessy at centre-back.

Jackie Burns retained her place in goal, while captain Christie Harrison-Murray slotted in behind Charley Docherty in attack.

Thea Paul looks to break forward down the left

Docherty had a clear sight of goal within 90 seconds of kick-off, but having been slipped through by Emma Siddall, her effort was straight at Fran Bentley.

Last season’s second tier top scorers had three presentable chances of their own before the half hour, two of which saw Burns pull off a smart save and Cooper produce a brave block.

The Clarets seemed to grow into the first half as it progressed, enjoying plenty of the ball and territory.

It was Bristol City’s Rio Hardy that had the last chance before the break, though, but after a neat turn, she could only drag her effort wide of the right-hand post.

That momentum carried over once the teams re-emerged from their dressing rooms, with Maria Farrugia and Lotta Lindström both firing over for the Robins in quick succession.

Charlie Wellings then replaced Docherty for her Burnley debut on the hour and had two sights at goals 10 minutes later, with the second opportunity flashing powerfully over the bar.

Charlie Wellings takes aim during the second half

Burnley were now turning the screw and after Harrison-Murray tested Bentley, Leah Galton made her Clarets bow in place of McPartlan.

Jamie Finn made way for Millie Chandarana three minutes from time and after the fourth official signalled for four minutes of added time, it was the Clarets that looked most likely to find a winner.

Maddie Wilde arrived onto a loose ball before and tested Bentley before the ball looked destined to find the head of Galton, but a Robins defender snatched away any chance of a fairy tale ending.

Batcheler’s side now have two points from their four league outings to date, meaning they sit 10 th in the 12-team table.

Next up for Burnley is a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday 4 th October, when kick off is 2pm at the City Ground.

Burnley: Burns, Docherty (Wellings 61), Siddall, McPartlan (Galton 75), Cooper, Toland, Finn (Chandarana 87), Harrison-Murray, Wilde, Paul, Hartley

Unused Substitutes: Spencer, Levell, Sena, Hennessy, Cairns

Bristol City: Bentley, Lawley, Ingle (Robinson 70), Hardy, Lindström, Apostolakis, Wos, Syme, Meena (Bissell 90), Farrugia, Aspin

Unused Substitutes: Brzykcy, McSheffrey, Morgan, McDonald, Hebard