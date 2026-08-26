AUDIO STREAMING OPTIONS: BRADFORD CITY V BURNLEY

The Carabao Cup is back this week and Nicky Hayen's side travel to Bradford City in the second round on Wednesday night.

Audio of the game with live commentary from Phil Bird is available on Clarets+ worldwide expect Russia.

Customers with the following passes will also have access to tonight's audio stream:

Month video pass

Month Audio pass

Season video pass

Season audio pass

To purchase an audio pass for the game click here .

The stream will be live from 7:30pm BST here .