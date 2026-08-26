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AUDIO STREAMING OPTIONS: BRADFORD CITY V BURNLEY
Where you can catch our Carabao Cup action
2026-08-26T12:30+01:00
AUDIO STREAMING OPTIONS: BRADFORD CITY V BURNLEY
Where you can catch our Carabao Cup action
2026-08-26T12:30+01:00
Sonne West Brom
Sonne West Brom
Sonne West Brom
The Carabao Cup is back this week and Nicky Hayen's side travel to Bradford City in the second round on Wednesday night.
Audio of the game with live commentary from Phil Bird is available on Clarets+ worldwide expect Russia.
Customers with the following passes will also have access to tonight's audio stream:
  • Month video pass
  • Month Audio pass
  • Season video pass
  • Season audio pass
To purchase an audio pass for the game click here.
The stream will be live from 7:30pm BST here.
If you require any support please contact burnleyfc-support@yinzcam.com.
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