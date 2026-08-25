MATCH PREVIEW: BRADFORD CITY V BURNLEY

Burnley are back in Carabao Cup action on Wednesday evening, as Nicky Hayen's side take on Bradford City at Valley Parade.

The Clarets make the short trip to Yorkshire aiming to put Sunday's defeat to West Brom behind them and reach the third round of the competition.

Graham Alexander's City team, who are yet to concede head into the cup tie sitting top of Sky Bet League One, with two wins from two and a first round Carabao Cup victory over Rochdale.

It will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams since 2004, where the Clarets came out on top with a 2-1 win in Bradford.

Bradford City - ones to watch

Antoni Sarcevic

Named captain this summer, Antoni Sarcevic signed for the Bantams in May 2024, following his departure from Stockport County and the 34-year-old quickly became a fan favourite at Valley Parade.

The attacking midfielder played 28 games during his first campaign in Bradford, helping Graham Alexander's side secure promotion to Sky Bet League One on the final day of the 2024/25 season, scoring a dramatic last minute winner against Fleetwood Town.

Sarcevic then scored 10 goals last term, as the Bantams reached the League One play-offs, but narrowly lost out in the semi-finals to eventual winners, Bolton Wanderers.

Bobby Pointon

Bradford-born Bobby Pointon is living every City supporter's dream, from being a season ticket holder, to now on over 120 appearances and 23 goals for the club, since making his debut in September 2023.

After progressing through the academy ranks with the Bantams, the young midfielder made his debut at the start of the 2023/24 campaign and went on to finish his first professional season with 24 appearances.

Pointon has been a regular within the starting XI at Bradford ever since making his debut, enjoying another prolific season last year with 10 goals in 33 games, as the Bantams reached the League One play-offs.

Aden Baldwin

Centre-back Aden Baldwin, who is the team's current top-scorer with two goals in three games, is heading into his third season at Valley Parade, after making the move to West Yorkshire in the summer of 2024.

The former Notts County man played 37 games during his first campaign with the Bantams, also helping the side secure promotion from League Two.

Baldwin was a key figure again last year, as Alexander's side reached the play-offs and the 29-year-old will be looking to play a big role this season, after starting strong with two goals in the opening three fixtures in all competitions.

Fact file

Nickname: The Bantams

Founded: 1903

Ground: Valley Parade

Head Coach: Graham Alexander

2025/26 position: 4th (League One)

How to watch

Tickets for the match are sold out and unavailable to purchase.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports+.

Live audio commentary is available on Clarets+ from 7:30pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Officials

Referee - Martin Coy

Assistant Referee 1 - Daniel Woodward

Assistant Referee 2 - Steve Durnall