MATCH REPORT: BRADFORD CITY 0 - 0 BURNLEY (4-2 PENS)

Burnley were defeated in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, as the Clarets fell to a 4-2 defeat on penalties against Bradford City.

Nicky Hayen's side dominated the first-half and created plenty of chances, with the home side responding with a handful of opportunities of their own in the second-half.

With the two sides unable to break the deadlock, it saw the tie reach a penalty shoot-out, which City went on to win.

Head Coach Hayen made nine changes from the side that featured on Sunday afternoon.

Josh Laurent and Armando Broja kept their places in the team, whilst goalkeeper Grégoire Coudert and defender Anel Ahmedhodžić were handed their debuts for the Clarets.

Ugo Raghouber, Zeki Amdouni, Connor Roberts, Dastan Satpayev, Hjalmar Ekdal, Lucas Pires and Mike Tresor all came into the XI.

Dastan Satpayev Bradford City

The first real chance of the game fell Burnley’s way, as Wednesday’s skipper Roberts rifled an effort towards goal from the edge of the area, which City keeper Jon McCracken managed to tip over the bar.

In a fairly even tie, Hayen’s side’s next effort was through Roberts once again, this time the ball fell to the full-back just outside the box, but McCracken was again equal to his fierce strike on goal.

Bradford’s first real opportunity on goal turned out to be the last one of a tight first-half, as former Claret Adam Phillips managed to fire over the target from close range following a scramble inside the area.

With nothing to separate the two teams at the break, the sides went into half-time goalless in West Yorkshire.

It didn’t take the Clarets long to force their first chance of the second-half, as Satpayev teed up Tresor, but the winger’s effort was pushed wide for a corner.

Mike Tresor Bradford City

City responded to that effort with one of their own, as Phillips’ stinging strike heading towards the bottom corner was deflected wide, with Gillesphey’s header from the resulting corner then saved by the hands of Coudert.

The tie had certainly opened up, as Laurent then came inches close to bagging the opener, but McCracken made a fine stop to deny the midfielder and force a corner.

Bradford came close once again with 20 minutes left on the clock, this time Pennington glanced a header from close range just over the crossbar.

As the game approached the final 10, Hayen then made four changes, as Zian Flemming, Hannibal, Marcus Edwards and Jacob Bruun Larsen all came on, as the away side searched for a winner.

Zeki Amdouni Bradford City

The final chance of the game came Burnley’s way and it was Laurent again, but McCracken managed to push his goalbound strike wide of the post.

With both sides unable to find a winner, the tie was settled from the penalty spot.

Zian Flemming and and Marcus Edwards were both on target for Burnley, with Antoni Sarcevic, Macaulay Gillesphey, Ibou Touray, Adam Phillips scoring for the Bantams.

Burnley: Coudert, Roberts (Walker 89), Ekdal, Ahmedhodžić, Pires, Raghouber (Hannibal 78), Laurent, Amdouni, Tresor (Bruun Larsen 78), Satpayev (Edwards 78), Broja (Flemming 78)

Unused substitutes: Weiss, Alleyne, Ramsey, Sonne

Bradford City: McCracken, Welch, Touray, Gillesphey, Phillips, Beesley (Sarcevic 61), Jackson (Powell 61), Cartwright (Neufville 61), Swan (Pointon 83), Pennington, Lapslie (Connolly 61)

Unused substitutes: Dawson, Wright, Ibbitson, Lunn