WOMEN’S MATCH PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY - OCTOBER 2026

Burnley Women are preparing for a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon, with the City Ground ready to host this Barclays Women’s Super League 2 encounter.

The Clarets will be keen to earn their first victory at this level ahead of the upcoming international break.

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, winning one and drawing three of their four outings to date.

Tom Mallinson’s side come into it on the back of a 1-1 draw on the road at Southampton, in which Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah was on target eight minutes from time.

Harrison-Murray Bristol City

Nottingham Forest – ones to watch

Georgia Brougham

Brougham’s career started at Manchester City, and the defender has since played for Everton, Birmingham City, Leicester City, and London City Lionesses before joining Forest in 2025.

Upon moving to the City Ground she was named club captain in their debut BWSL2 season, a responsibility that she’s carried into this season.

Now 30, the centre-back has played every minute so far this term and scored the winner in a 2-1 victory at Durham in September.

Codie Thomas

Thomas is an exciting young talent who joined Forest from BWSL champions Manchester City on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

After making her senior debut in a UEFA Champions League clash with St Pölten in October 2024, she penned her first professional contract two months later.

Having experienced senior football with Glasgow City last term, the full-back made her Forest debut in the 2-1 victory over Durham on Sunday 20 th September.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah

Boye-Hlorkah’s football grounding came at Everton, where she spent eight years before spells at Aston Villa and London City Lionesses.

She represents Ghana at international level, featuring in all of their Women’s AFCON matches over the summer.

Having returned to England she’s made a flying start to the campaign, scoring in three of Forest’s four league matches to date.

Forest are competing at tier two level for the second season running

Fact file

Nickname: The Reds

Founded: 1990

Ground: The City Ground

Head Coach: Tom Mallinson

2025/26 position: 7 th (Barclays Women’s Super League 2)

What Jackie Bachteler said:

“Like I’ve said week after week, it’s the most competitive league in the world and every game is a new opportunity to put on a show and try to get three points.

“Every team is going to be really hard beat. We’re going away; it’s a big pitch, they (Nottingham Forest) look to play, they’re a bit combative as well, but it’s there for us to take too.

“They have to earn the right to win against us, and we will earn our right as well.”

To watch Jackie’s full pre-match interview, please click HERE .

Jackie Bachteler previews Sunday's action with club media

What Charlie Wellings said:

“We’re excited. We want to get a win on the board as much as anything, so I’m looking forward to the next game and hopefully we can come away with the three points.

“They’ll be a tough side. I was in the group last year and they had resilience, just like we like to show.

“I know a lot of the girls there (at Nottingham Forest) so it will be nice to see them again, but obviously it’s business as well, so I’ll be happy to see them on the floor if the ball’s in the back of the net!”

To watch Charlie’s full pre-match interview, please click HERE .

Last week's debutant Charlie Wellings will be keen to earn more minutes against her former club

How to watch

The City Ground (NG2 5FJ) is the venue and tickets can be purchased online HERE right up until kick-off. You will need to create a free online ticketing account with Nottingham Forest.

Block A2 is the designated away section and adults are priced at £12, seniors are £10, young adults are £8, and those aged 17 are under are £7.

Those aged between two and three go free, however they aren’t permitted in block A2. If you would like to bring a child of that age, you are advised to purchase in the ‘home’ sections or to contact Nottingham Forest, who will look to arrange appropriate seating.

All age categories will increase in price by either £1 or £2 on match day.

Parking is also available in the Brian Clough Car Park at £10 per car HERE .

If you can’t be there in person, you will be able to watch a free live stream of the action on the BWSL 2 YouTube channel HERE .

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle too.

The Clarets will take to the City Ground pitch this weekend

Travelling supporter information

WSL partner Airbnb have put together a ‘stay nearby guide’ for visiting supporters, and this can be accessed HERE .

You can also access stadium information from Nottingham Forest HERE .

Play Safe weekend

This year, Play Safe is asking every adult in football to Keep Up The Convo with children and young people – not just over Play Safe Weekend, but throughout the season.

Safeguarding isn’t only about knowing what to do when something’s wrong. It’s also about creating regular opportunities for children and young people to share what matters to them – and showing them their views are heard and taken seriously.

On the pitch. On the sidelines. On the way home. At pick-up and drop-off. Everyday moments are opportunities to Keep Up The Convo.

To find out more, please click HERE .

Officials

Referee – Francesca Catchpole

Assistant Referee – Lucy-Anne McCann

Assistant Referee – Richard Fullicks