A 72 nd minute strike from Sunderland saw the northeast side run out winners against Burnley Women in the Subway Players Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Ross Wallace and his team arrived in Sunderland hoping for a positive victory following last weekend’s tough 5-0 defeat to Southampton in WSL2.

Wallace made four changes to the side that started last weekend with Jackie Burns, Kiera Sena, Charlie Wellings and Leah Galton in for Kirstie Levell, Charlie Chadwick, Jessica Hennessy and Maddi Wilde.

The home side are flying high and currently sit second in the WSL2 table.

They started brightly enjoying an early chance just three minutes in, but Burns was out of her net quickly to clear the danger.

Sunderland’s Natasha Fenton came close to putting them ahead 10 minutes in but her shot from outside the box was just a bit too high and the Clarets were let off again a few minutes later when Elsie Hughes’ shot sailed over the top of the crossbar.

Burnley’s first chance of the game came in the 13 th minute when Tyler Toland’s long-range strike went narrowly wide.

Emma Siddall Sunderland

The Clarets had to dig deep to keep out Sunderland’s attacking prowess but luckily for the visitors, a close-range effort bounced off Burns’ post and safely into her hands.

Burns was the busier of the two keepers on the afternoon as she was called into action on several occasions to keep the score at 0-0.

The first yellow card of the afternoon went Burnley’s way with Charlie Wellings’ name added to the referee’s book two minutes before half-time.

With nothing to separate the two teams at the break, the Claret women had weathered the storm for the first 45.

Wallace made a change at the beginning of the second half with Charlie Chadwick replacing Charlie Wellings.

Sunderland almost took the lead when Chloe Paxton got on the end of a ball in from a corner, but her header went just wide.

On the hour mark, Burnley made another change with Jamie Finn introduced for Leah Galton.

The home side followed suit three minutes later when Melanie Reay made a triple substitution with Bose, Hughes and Sanni Franssi making way for Katy Watson, Ella Parker and Katie Kitching.

With 20 minutes to go Wallce turned to his bench again, as Brooke Cairns replaced Clarets’ captain Christie Harrison-Murray.

Final whistle Sunderland

Despite some resolute Burnley defending, Sunderland got their breakthrough in the 72 nd minute, when Fenton found substitute Kitching who guided the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 1-0.

Sunderland rung in their final change of the afternoon, with Marissa Sheva replaced by Kassandra Missipo.

The Clarets pushed on for as four additional minutes were announced but the final whistle went and a narrow win secured Sunderland the victory.

Following the international break the Claret women will next be in action in the Women’s FA Cup as they travel to Sheffield United in the third round on Sunday 13 th December.

Burnley: Burns, Siddall, McPartlan, Cooper, Toland, Harrison-Murray (Cairns 69), Sena, Williams, Wellings (Chadwick HT), Hartley, Galton (Finn 60)

Unused substitute: Levell, Hennessy

Sunderland AFC: Schumacher, Brown, Westrup, Paxton, Laplacette, Bose (Watson 63), Fenton, Sheva (Missipo 77), Primus, Franssi (Kitching 63), Hughes (Parker 63)

Unused substitutes: Stenson, Corbyn, Blench, Cassap, Bewicke