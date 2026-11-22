Fabio Celestini said he was disappointed that the Clarets couldn't give the fans the win they wanted in the East Lancashire derby on Sunday afternoon.

Reflecting on the 2-2 draw which saw Largie Ramazani & Jaydon Banel on the scoresheet, the Head Coach said there were positives to take from the performance, and that he believes in the process ahead.

REFLECTIONS

“We had a very good 35 minutes where we do a very good job defensively, mentality, fighting, tackles, duels. We do everything we must do in a derby to try to win. When we do that, we have a good team. We score 1-0 and we could win 2-0 maybe. But afterwards we concede a too easy goal, the first shot on target and the second time, at 2-1, we forget completely to play with the ball.

“We must learn that can’t happen. I can understand the last 5, 10 minutes when Blackburn start to play long balls, but I think when you are in minute 60 you must control the game with the ball, control the attack of Blackburn. However, here we begin to play the game of Blackburn, long ball, second ball, but we’re not on the second balls. We scare a bit with the ball, we lose it too easy, let Blackburn play. We have the penalty.

“We didn’t lose the game, but we absolutely have to improve the last 30 minutes.”

MUST PLAY WITH OUR IDENTITY

“It’s very clear what the problem is. We have to play with the ball, our identity for 90 minutes. When you do that, normally with the quality of the team, you win games. The reality right now though is that we don’t win, and we need to understand why. Today, we know why. We do a very good 35 minutes, but we don’t do very well, 80 minutes.

“Now, we can begin to have a clear identity, the team need to believe this identity. It’s not 100%. We saw it for 35 minutes. I saw it in the first half but after the 2-1 you see completely we lost our identity of how to play.

Fabio Celestini Blackburn Rovers

“We are a team who need the ball. Josh Cullen, Largie, Jaydon Banel. We need the ball; without the ball we suffer. With the ball we can be a very good team, that’s clear. But without the ball, many, many times, it’s very dangerous. We begin to lose second balls; we begin to be not very compact and it’s very dangerous. We must improve.”

OUR GOALS

“It’s not just the finishes, it’s great action. The first goal we are trying I think for two minutes to score. And at the end we score, it was very, very good. I don’t see that many times in my four games. It was the best 35 minutes until now and for that I know we are going in the right way.

“I’m just disappointed because today was the derby, we were at home, and it was the perfect day to push out all these things about how it’s been many, many days now without a win at Turf Moor, in the Championship, the run against Blackburn etc. For that we are disappointed, but we must learn.

“In the end we are here to build something, and I believe in the process, not just winning one game. We saw that, winning against Watford, and you think now everything will come good, but it’s not been. If we win today, we still have lots and lots of hard work to do in the next weeks and months.