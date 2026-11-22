Kyle Walker admitted that 'disappointment' was the initial feeling after Sunday's draw with Blackburn Rovers, but insists there are positives to take from the East Lancashire derby performance into Wednesday's upcoming match.

The Clarets led on two occasions throughout the game, thanks to impressive strikes from both Largie Ramazani and Jaydon Banel, but equalising goals from Andri Gudjohnsen and Todd Cantwell resulted in the points being shared at Turf Moor.

Speaking post-match, Walker assessed the performance, highlighting the attacking threat on show throughout and his first experience of playing in the derby.

HONOURS EVEN

"Look, first of all, we are all disappointed in there not to win the game and come away with the three points, but we also understand how important it was not to lose today.

"It's a huge occasion for the team, the fans, everybody and I thought we probably should have gone on to win it, especially leading twice, so that's frustrating.

"But overall, I thought we started the game well, we created a lot of chances, the attacking threat looked dangerous and we scored two really good goals.

Kyle Walker Blackburn

"The goals are of course disappointing and we will look back at them this week, but I think there were plenty of good things and positives to take from the game and we keep the unbeaten run against them ticking over.

"It's a quick turnaround, we're back at home again, I thought the crowd were magnificent again today and we will need them again, so we'll rest up tonight and then prepare tomorrow for Birmingham."

DERBY EXPERIENCE

"I loved it. It was great, I thought the build-up this week was great. We had video messages from older players who are legends here and little things just adding to the build-up gave it that extra feel about it.

"It's obviously my first time playing in this derby, I've heard about it over the years, but to experience it with the Burnley shirt on was great.