The points were shared in Sunday's East Lancashire Derby, as the Clarets drew 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor.

Largie Ramazani opened the scoring with a sweet finish in the first-half, before Rovers forward Andri Gudjohnsen pulled the scores level four minutes later.

Burnley were back ahead early in the second-half when Jaydon Banel struck home the home side's second, but the visitors grabbed a second equaliser of the afternoon, with Todd Cantwell slotting home from the penalty spot to ensure both sides claimed a point.

The result sees the Clarets' unbeaten run against Blackburn extended to 12 matches, with Fabio Celestini's side next in action on Wednesday night against Birmingham City.

Celestini made five changes from the previous league fixture, with Zeki Amdouni, Josh Cullen, Max Alleyne, Max Weiss and Oliver Sonne coming into the starting XI.

Josh Cullen Blackburn Rovers

The Clarets started on the front foot, after winning the first corner of the game, Amdouni came close to steering home the opener, but the forward’s effort sailed just over the crossbar.

Banel then came close 10 minutes later, after cutting inside onto his right foot and forcing Aynsley Pears to push his fierce strike over the crossbar.

Burnley were dominating the opening stages, with Rovers unable to get a hold of the ball, with the hosts deservedly breaking the deadlock just after the midway mark of the first-half.

Following a smart build-up with some neat exchanges, Kyle Walker threaded the ball into the path of Ramazani, who turned and finished with a delightful strike to put the Clarets ahead.

Largie Ramazani Blackburn Rovers

However, that lead lasted just four minutes, as Sean McLoughlin’s long ball over the top was met by Gudjohnsen, with the Icelandic forward charging in on goal and slotting past Weiss.

After the two goals, the game settled down following a lively start, with both teams looking to clinch a half-time lead.

Rovers came close to adding a second of the afternoon with a chance just before the break, but Todd Cantwell could only fire his close range effort over the target, with the half-time whistle following shortly after.

Burnley came out looking to regain their lead and that’s exactly what they did with just five minutes of the second-half played.

Banel picked the ball up outside the area, before shifting onto his right foot and curling it into the bottom corner past a stranded Pears.

As the game passed the hour mark, Celestini then made a first change of the afternoon, with Banel making way for Marcus Edwards.

Despite the Clarets looking to get a third goal of the game, Rovers were back level in the 73 rd minute, as Cantwell slotted home from the penalty spot to equaliser.

Gudjohnsen then came close to putting the visitors ahead moments later, but his effort from outside the box struck the post, before fizzing away from goal.

There was a late chance for Walker to connect onto a cross into the area, but the full-back's header sailed over the target, with that proving to be the final chance of the game.

Burnley: Weiss, Walker, Alleyne, Hatate (Ramsey 78), Amdouni (Vardy 78), Ramazani, Sonne, Cullen, Laurent, Banel (Edwards 65), Igor (Ekdal 78)

Unused substitutes: Coudert, Raghouber, Ahmedhodzic, Luwawu, Hountondji

Blackburn Rovers: Pears, Pickering, Atcheson (Fevrier 8) (Morishita 70), Gudjohnsen, Cantwell (Kargbo 90+4), Cater, Afolayan (Ohashi 85), Baradji, Beyuku, Montgomery

Unused substitutes: Goddard, Ribeiro, De Neve, Garrett, Litherland

Goals: Ramazani 27’, Gudjohnsen 31’, Banel 51’, Cantwell (Pen) 73’