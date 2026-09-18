WALKER'S PRESS POINTS: DERBY COUNTY

Kyle Walker spoke to the media this week ahead of Burnley's meeting with Derby County at Turf Moor, which the defender insists he is 'desperate' to win.

The Clarets take on the Rams prior to the international break and Walker is more than determined to head into that break on a high and with all three points.

Speaking prior to the clash, the 36-year-old gave a very open and honest interview to the press, discussing this weekend's fixture, recent form and a message to the supporters coming to the game on Saturday.

FULL FOCUS ON THREE POINTS

"I will be honest, I'm desperate. I've never wanted a victory so much, because there's a lot of noise at the minute, which is more than understandable.

"You hear a lot of noise and I don't take more pride in anything than proving people wrong and coming out on the right side of it, it's something that I've done my whole career.

"I'm not the most talented player, definitely not. I've played with many more talented players than me, but what I pride myself on is working hard and proving people wrong and that's what hopefully I can prove today, by coming out and being the voice of the players.

“Hopefully, they're listening to this and they take this on board, that I'm not laying down and I'm willing to fight all the way until the very end.

“That's the be-all and end-all of it and we need to treat this game like we should every game, like it's the last one and hopefully get the win against Derby.”

Kyle Walker Wrexham

RECENT FORM REVIEW

“I think if anyone had that magical answer, we'd have changed it a long time ago now.

“It's been very disappointing. Obviously, coming off the back of a tough Premier League season, a lot of changes within that, obviously losing the manager, then Mike Jackson coming in and taking over from that and then getting used to a new manager with new philosophies.

“But it's not an excuse, I think we've gone enough games now that, regardless if there's a manager standing in the dugout or not, we need to take accountability as the 11 players that are on the field to make sure that we get that win and turn in a good performance.”

Kyle Walker Bristol City

A MESSAGE TO THE FANS

“I understand, first and foremost, because I've been a fan and I've been fortunate to play the game for many, many years.

“But when you come week in, week out for how many months that they've been coming for and you're not walking away with a victory, it's hard.

“But be patient, because we're in it together and we need you. Especially when teams come to Turf Moor, there needs to be an atmosphere, a positive energy.

“When we make a bad pass or a mistake happens and all of a sudden you hear groans and everything, then the opposition feeds off that.

"All of a sudden it gets their back up that they can go and get something, because they think well the crowd's not even with them, they're playing on their own here.

“I feel that we can get that atmosphere back to when I used to come to Turf Moor, when I was playing for Manchester City and it was a hostile environment. We get that back and this is going to be a tough place for people to come.