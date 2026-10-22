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U21s MATCH PREVIEW: WEST HAM UNITED V BURNLEY
Clarets head to London for Friday night football
2026-10-22T11:15+01:00
U21s MATCH PREVIEW: WEST HAM UNITED V BURNLEY
Clarets head to London for Friday night football
2026-10-22T11:15+01:00
Derbyshire Blackpool
Derbyshire Blackpool
Derbyshire Blackpool
Derbyshire Blackpool
Derbyshire Blackpool
Derbyshire Blackpool
Burnley U21s return to PL2 action on Friday evening, as the Clarets travel to the capital to take on West Ham United.
Andy Farrell's side head to the Rush Green Stadium off the back of a 2-1 win on Tuesday afternoon, as Burnley saw off Blackpool in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup.
The young Clarets will be aiming to continue that form this weekend and look to claim a second victory of the 2026/27 PL2 campaign.
Friday's hosts West Ham, who currently sit 19th in the league table, have also won just once this season, drawing two and losing two of their opening five fixtures.
Walk out Aston Villa
Walk out Aston Villa
Their second defeat of the campaign came in their last outing, as the Hammers fell to a 4-2 defeat at Norwich City last Friday.
Prior to that loss, United had picked up an impressive win over Liverpool in September, after just narrowly losing out to Chelsea in a 5-4 thriller at Kingsmeadow.
In charge of the young Hammers is Mark Robson, the former United and Charlton midfielder has been leading the U21s side since November 2021.
Kick off at West Ham's training ground Rush Green Stadium is 7pm, with live updates on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial, with a match report will follow the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com.
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