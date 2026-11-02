TRAVELLING CLARETS INFORMATION: QPR

Burnley travel to the capital on Tuesday, to face QPR at Loftus Road in the Sky Bet Championship.

QPR v Burnley: Tuesday 3rd November 2026 (KO 7:45)

Ticket Information

For any ticketing issues or information, please contact the Burnley FC Ticket Office on 01282 446800, select option 1 or email ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com .

Please note that all duplicate ticket requests will need to be emailed from the visiting Club and only government recognised ID will be accepted.

Visiting supporters may be asked to show photo ID on matchday, this is to ensure that any ticket collections or duplicates are for use of the named ticket holder.

Matchday Checklist

Must have your tickets

Make sure you travel with your necessary ticket credentials for the away fixture

Check weather advisory prior to travel

Come prepared for the possibility of weather conditions changing during your visit

Check the best journey to take in advance

Be prepared for any disruptions to your journey and take into consideration delays which will delay your arrival to the game

Travel Information

Parking

The stadium has extremely limited matchday parking due to the city centre location. There may be street parking available on the roads close to the stadium but please check local road signs before parking. It is advised that all supporters travelling to the ground use public transport if possible.

Please note, road closures around the stadium occur 90 minutes prior to kick-off so please allow plenty of time for your journey.

Supporters are asked to be respectful and considerate to the neighbours when arriving and leaving the stadium. Supporters are reminded to use main roads and avoid cut throughs on residential properties when travelling to MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium. Supporters’ cooperation would be greatly appreciated.

By Rail

The nearest tube stations are White City on the Central Line and Wood Lane on the Hammersmith and City Line, which are about a five and seven-minute walk away respectively.

Shepherds Bush station on the Central Line is approximately a 15-minute walk from the stadium. This station is also the nearest over ground train station, with trains from both Watford Junction and Clapham Junction stopping here.

By Taxi

All London Style ‘Black Cabs’ are wheelchair accessible and can provide a suitable alternative to the bus or car. After the road closure has gone in, the recommended drop off point is the Bloemfontein junction with South Africa Road, which is 150m from the West Paddock Stand entrance.

Stadium Information

Accessing the Stadium

The stadium will open 90 minutes before the start of the match.

All visiting supporters are seated in the Achilleus Security Stand Upper Tier.

If you have any ticketing enquires, the box Bloemfontein Road office is located on the South Africa Road side of the stadium.

Medical Exemption

If you require medical exemption on a matchday, please email operations@qpr.co.uk explaining your exemption request alongside any supporting documentation, and the team there will be able to assist and advice. Please submit this exemption request no later than 48 working hours before the game you are attending.

If you have any further questions, please email operations@qpr.co.uk.

Multi-Faith Room

Accessible in the Ellerslie Road Stand (home end). Fans can ask stewards if they need access to the multi-faith room.

Academia Fanzone

Located at the Powerleague pitches on South Africa Road, the Academia FanZone features fun and games for home and away fans of all ages, including a speed cage, skills station, archery and face painting.

Food and Drink

There are two kiosks in the away end where supporters can purchase a wide range of food, alcoholic and soft drinks.

Away supporters situated in the Upper Tier will be given the access to use a space near the entrance and turnstiles during half-time. Within this space, alcohol and smoking are allowed. There will stewards in place to direct you to the allocated space.

Things To Do

There is an away supporters only bar called Belushis which is located at 13-15 Shepherd’s Bush Green, W12 8PH. This is just a short walk from Shepherd’s Bush Tube Station and a 20-minute walk from the stadium.

Smoking Policy

There is no smoking permitted within the stadium other than in clearly defined outdoor smoking areas. This includes e-cigarettes which can only be used in the designated smoking areas.

Cash Machine

The nearest cash machine to the stadium is located by the parade of shops just to the left of the Box Office. There are also cash machines inside White City station, outside the Tesco Express, next to the BBC Media Village or outside the Sainsbury’s on Bloemfontein Road.

Safety & Security

Prohibited Items

The items below are not allowed in the MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium:

Glasses

Weapons

Narcotics

Fireworks and Fares

Cameras

Long Umbrellas

Food and Drink

Flagpoles

Smoking and E-Cigarettes

Selfie Sticks

Air Horns

Flags or Banners (larger than 2m x 1m or offensive)

Baby Buggies/Prams

Large Bags/Suitcases

Computer Tablets

Bag Policy

You are advised to please refrain from bringing bags where possible to MATRADE Loftus Road. Queens Park Rangers permit small bags up to the size of rucksacks, with anything larger being stored away in Alton House (to the left of the Box Office). All bags will be searched upon entry.

Flag Policy

Should you wish to have your flag displayed inside MATRADE Loftus Road, please contact the supporter services team at least 48 hours prior to the game with your request at supporterservices@qpr.co.uk. You will need to provide a photo of the flag design along with the size/dimensions of the flag and confirmation of the fire safety certificate.

Please note that all flags should meet the following criteria:

The flag/banner is manufactured to British Standards and has been certified as fire retardant

The flag/banner is no larger than two meters by one meter (discretion may be shown provided there is space inside the stadium and where the flag is stored seasonally by the supporter services team)

The banner is displayed in a suitable location and does not obstruct branding, LED panels or seats in use

The content of the banner is not derogatory, nor should it contain any language or wording deemed to be potentially inflammatory or offensive to any individual or group. Additionally, defamatory, political or offensive slogans will not be permitted

Kindly note that flag poles are not permitted inside the stadium, no matter what size or length the flag/pole is.

Should you arrive at MATRADE Loftus Road and the flag does not fall under the above guidelines, or you have not gained prior permission from supporter services, please note the flag will be denied entry or removed at the stadium.

Reporting Poor Behaviour

QPR ask that you stay alert when you are at MATRADE Loftus Road, and help by reporting anything that doesn't seem right straight away to any of their staff, as they are all security trained.

Queens Park Rangers Football Club have a zero-tolerance policy towards foul language, racist chanting, homophobic chanting or any anti-social behaviour.

If you hear or are witness to anything you deem inappropriate in this regard, please report it to your nearest steward or via the Kick it Out App. You can also speak to QPR in the strictest confidence by calling 07557 435 421 or by emailing operations@qpr.co.uk .

For QPR staff, it is better to monitor the situation as it is happening and to be able to take action at the time of it occurring.

The safety and security of all supporters is of paramount importance and QPR are committed to ensuring that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience while they are at MATRADE Loftus Road.

Accessibility

Viewing Areas

There are 10 wheelchair spaces available for away supporters in Block Z6 in the Achilleus Security Stand.

Queens Park Rangers use what3words to make their stadium more accessible. The exact location of accessible entrance/step-free entrances can be found as below by clicking HERE .

Away Accessible Entrance - ///shape.leans.votes

Away fans who use a wheelchair enter through Turnstile Block 2 on Ellerslie Road, and not through Turnstile Block 3 on South Africa Road.

Accessible Toilets

Accessible toilets are located in three of four stands: East Paddocks, West Paddocks and The Stanley Bowles Stand.

There is a RADAR key system in place.

If you experience any problems with use of the disabled toilets (or feel that they are being abused), please contact your nearest steward on the day, or contact QPR Supporter Services via supporterservices@qpr.co.uk or 020 8740 2628.

Guide Dogs

Guide dogs are allowed into the stadium, but it is advised that supporters with guide dogs contact QPR before the match so that they can discuss with you access into the ground, facilities inside, and the welfare of the guide dog before, during and after the match. This can be done by contacting operations@qpr.co.uk or supporterservices@qpr.co.uk .

Autistic Supporters

Queens Park Rangers accommodate autistic supporters at MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium. If you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact the QPR Box Office on 020 8740 2613 or alternatively email boxoffice@qpr.co.uk .

Visually Impaired Supporters

QPR has positions for visually impaired supporters and, if required, their personal assistants.

Match commentary is provided by a dedicated audio-described commentary, and headsets are available at the Alton House entrance on the South Africa Road. Please email operations@qpr.co.uk or supporterservices@qpr.co.uk to organise this service.

Eligibility for this concession requires supporting documentation or each person can provide a copy of their registration document which certifies they are Registered Blind or Registered Partially Sighted or provide qualifying documentation from their optician equivalent to registration requirements.

QPR strongly recommends that each visually impaired person attending a match should be accompanied by a person who is fully able to support them in the event of an emergency.

Deaf Supporters

Supporters who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can be accommodated in the stadium by various means.

Providing the QPR Box Office has been informed that the supporter is deaf or hard-of-hearing, a steward will be informed local to where they are sitting who will be on hand to help if there are any issues. If there is a stadium evacuation, or a safety notice is broadcast on the PA system, the steward will make the supporter aware. It is also strongly recommended that each deaf or hard-of-hearing person attending a match at MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium is accompanied by a person aged 16 or over who is fully able to support them in the event of an emergency.

Please be aware that due to stadium configuration, there are some areas of the ground from which the big screen is out of view, and this can be used to broadcast important messages, so for the optimal matchday experience you may wish to contact boxoffice@qpr.co.uk for advice on where best to sit.

Supporters with Learning Disabilities