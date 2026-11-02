MATCH PREVIEW: QPR V BURNLEY

Burnley are back on the road on Tuesday night, as they head to London to take on Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Clarets head into the clash following a goalless draw with Portsmouth, with new Head Coach Fabio Celestini claiming a point and a clean sheet in his first game in charge.

QPR currently sit 9th in the league table, having lost only twice in their previous nine Championship fixtures, with one of those defeats last weekend against Southampton.

The last time the two sides met at Loftus Road was in April 2025, where the Clarets ran out convincing winners in a 5-0 victory.

Celestini training

QPR - Ones to watch

Richard Kone

Striker Richard Kone is in his second campaign at Loftus Road, after joining the Rs from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer of 2025.

The 23-year-old forward bagged 11 goals in his first season with the London side and despite not scoring in his first six appearances of the current campaign, he is now up and running.

Kone bagged a 15 minute hat-trick against Swansea City earlier this month, before scoring a consolation goal in Saturday's defeat to Southampton.

Harvey Vale

Former Chelsea academy youngster Harvey Vale is another player in his second year with QPR, after joining the club in February 2025 in a permanent deal from Stamford Bridge.

Vale made 32 appearances during his first term at Loftus Road, scoring four goals and has been a regular within the starting XI in the current season.

The winger has started 10 of the Rs' opening games, scoring in a 4-1 win over Derby County.

Jimmy Dunne

Ex-Claret Jimmy Dunne is one of the Hoops' longest-serving players, after joining the club back in 2021 from Burnley.

The Republic of Ireland international has played over 215 games for the Rs since making the move to London and is a fan favourite at Loftus Road.

Dunne has started in every league game for QPR this season, scoring three goals and captaining his side to 9th place in the table.

Jimmy Dunne

Fact File

Nickname: The Rs

Founded: 1882

Ground: Loftus Road Stadium

Head Coach: Julien Stephan

2025/26 position: 15th (Sky Bet Championship)

Loftus Road

How to watch

Tickets for the match are now off sale and unavailable to purchase online or on the day.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 7:30pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Fans Portsmouth

Officials

Referee - Tom Reeves

Assistant Referee 1 - Bhups Singh Gill

Assistant Referee 2 - Darren Williams