Youths Start Out At Stoke

The Clarets’ youth team will start life in the U18 Premier League with a trip to Stoke City.
Tony Philliskirk’s side, playing at this level for the first time following the Academy’s upgrading to Category One status, goes to the Potteries for their first game of the new season on Saturday, 12 September.
The Clarets will be using the Lancashire FA County Ground at Leyland as their home venue until further notice.
However, all fixtures will be played behind closed doors due to the current Covid-19 restrictions in place.
Burnley U18 fixtures (kick-offs 11am unless stated)
U18 Premier League North
Sat Sep 12 Stoke City (A) Clayton Wood training ground
Sat Sep 19 Wolves (H) Lancashire FA
Sat Sep 26 Manchester Utd (A) TBC
Sat Oct 3 Everton (H) Lancashire FA
Sat Oct 17 Blackburn Rovers (H) Lancashire FA
Sat Oct 24 Sunderland (A) KO 1pm Academy of Light
Sat Oct 31 Leeds Utd (H) Lancashire FA
Sat Nov 7 Newcastle Utd (A) KO 1pm NUFC Academy
Sat Nov 21 Middlesbrough (H) KO 12noon Lancashire FA
Sat Nov 28 Liverpool (A) Liverpool FC Academy
Sat Dec 12 Man City (H) KO 1pm Lancashire FA
Sat Jan 9 Derby County (H) KO 12.30pm Lancashire FA
Sat Jan 16 Stoke City (H) Lancashire FA
Sat Jan 23 Wolves (A) Compton training ground
Sat Jan 30 Manchester Utd (H) Lancashire FA
Sat Feb 13 Everton (A) Finch Farm training ground
Sat Feb 20 Blackburn Rovers (A) Brockhall training ground
Sat Feb 27 Sunderland H KO 1pm Lancashire FA
Sat Mar 13 Leeds Utd (A) Thorpe Arch training ground
Sat Mar 20 Newcastle Utd (H) KO 1pm Lancashire FA
Sat Apr 10 Middlesbrough (A) KO 12noon Rockliffe Park training ground
Sat Apr 17 Liverpool (H) Lancashire FA
Sat Apr 24 Man City (A) KO 2pm City Football Academy
Sat May 8 Derby County (A) KO 12.30pm Moor Farm training ground
Fixtures subject to change