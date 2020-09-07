Youths Start Out At Stoke

The Clarets’ youth team will start life in the U18 Premier League with a trip to Stoke City.

Tony Philliskirk’s side, playing at this level for the first time following the Academy’s upgrading to Category One status, goes to the Potteries for their first game of the new season on Saturday, 12 September.

The Clarets will be using the Lancashire FA County Ground at Leyland as their home venue until further notice.

However, all fixtures will be played behind closed doors due to the current Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Burnley U18 fixtures (kick-offs 11am unless stated)

U18 Premier League North

Sat Sep 12 Stoke City (A) Clayton Wood training ground

Sat Sep 19 Wolves (H) Lancashire FA

Sat Sep 26 Manchester Utd (A) TBC

Sat Oct 3 Everton (H) Lancashire FA

Sat Oct 17 Blackburn Rovers (H) Lancashire FA

Sat Oct 24 Sunderland (A) KO 1pm Academy of Light

Sat Oct 31 Leeds Utd (H) Lancashire FA

Sat Nov 7 Newcastle Utd (A) KO 1pm NUFC Academy

Sat Nov 21 Middlesbrough (H) KO 12noon Lancashire FA

Sat Nov 28 Liverpool (A) Liverpool FC Academy

Sat Dec 12 Man City (H) KO 1pm Lancashire FA

Sat Jan 9 Derby County (H) KO 12.30pm Lancashire FA

Sat Jan 16 Stoke City (H) Lancashire FA

Sat Jan 23 Wolves (A) Compton training ground

Sat Jan 30 Manchester Utd (H) Lancashire FA

Sat Feb 13 Everton (A) Finch Farm training ground

Sat Feb 20 Blackburn Rovers (A) Brockhall training ground

Sat Feb 27 Sunderland H KO 1pm Lancashire FA

Sat Mar 13 Leeds Utd (A) Thorpe Arch training ground

Sat Mar 20 Newcastle Utd (H) KO 1pm Lancashire FA

Sat Apr 10 Middlesbrough (A) KO 12noon Rockliffe Park training ground

Sat Apr 17 Liverpool (H) Lancashire FA

Sat Apr 24 Man City (A) KO 2pm City Football Academy

Sat May 8 Derby County (A) KO 12.30pm Moor Farm training ground

Fixtures subject to change