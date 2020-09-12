Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Young Clarets Create History

Stoke City 1 Burnley 3

10 Hours ago

Burnley’s youth team created history with a convincing win at Stoke City to record their first ever victory at Category One level.

The Clarets were making their debut in the U18 Premier League after the club was granted elite status in the summer.

And Tony Philliskirk’s side celebrated by romping to a three-goal lead away to a Stoke side already established at Category One level.

Defender Jake Rooney led the way with two first half goals, and flame-haired striker Joe McGlynn’s second half strike rounded off a fine opening day for Philliskirk’s teenagers.

Rooney.jpgJake Rooney (left) after his two-goal haul at Stoke

The squad took to the field having not even trained together as a unit over the brief summer shutdown, due to the rigid Covid regulations.

And as they felt their way into the game, Burnley did so with a dogged determination to restrict their hosts to precious few openings.

Goalkeeper Sam Waller was well protected by a defence well marshalled by second year scholar Rooney – and it was the Clarets defender who broke the deadlock in fine fashion five minutes before the break.

Action 1.jpg

Striker McGlynn won a free kick midway into the Stoke half and a slick training ground routine reaped dividends.

Kade Ratchford’s short ball into Sam Unwin was turned around the corner to the overlapping Joel Connelly - who had initially dummied a run-up to take the dead ball - and when the right back crossed Rooney was there to head home from six yards.

And five minutes later, on the stroke of half time, Rooney was on target again with a second finish his illustrious cousin Wayne would have been proud of; rising to head home Ben Woods’ deep right wing corner.

The Clarets would have anticipated a second half assault from the stunned hosts.

corner.jpg

But before City could build up any sustained head of steam, the lead was extended further on the hour mark.

Dan Sassi’s clever ball over the top hung up in the stiff breeze and McGlynn spotted the opportunity, controlling the dropping ball and gleefully firing past Paul Cooper in the Potters’ goal.

Things could have got worse for the hosts as second half substitutes Michael Mellon and Corey Brennan combined for the latter to force a fine save from Cooper, late on.

And even conceding late on – as Potters skipper Tom Sparrow found the bottom corner with the hosts’ only effort on target – failed to take the shine off a fine opening day win for the Clarets.

BURNLEY: Waller, Connolly, Armstrong, Moonan, Rooney, Sassi, Hugill, Woods, McGlynn (Brennan 68), Ratchford, Unwin (Mellon 68).
Subs: Carson, Walters, Smyth-Ferguson.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

REACTION: Stone Ready To Build On U23s' Start

4 Hours ago

Steve Stone says the work starts here for the U23s after they got their Premier League 2 campaign up and running.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Wolves U23s 3 Burnley U23s 2

10 Hours ago

The Clarets tasted defeat in their first game at Premier League 2 level as Wolves came from behind at the Aggborough Stadium to take the points from an entertaining curtain-raiser.

Read full article

Club News

PREVIEW: Wolves U23s v Burnley U23s

16 Hours ago

The Clarets’ Under-23s will be making a fresh start in every sense when they kick off their new season against Wolves today (Saturday).

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Welcomes Home Comforts

11 September 2020

Sean Dyche was happy to be back home as the Clarets ended their pre-season preparations in impressive style.

Read full article

Club News

REACTION: Stone Ready To Build On U23s' Start

4 Hours ago

Steve Stone says the work starts here for the U23s after they got their Premier League 2 campaign up and running.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Wolves U23s 3 Burnley U23s 2

10 Hours ago

The Clarets tasted defeat in their first game at Premier League 2 level as Wolves came from behind at the Aggborough Stadium to take the points from an entertaining curtain-raiser.

Read full article

Club News

PREVIEW: Wolves U23s v Burnley U23s

16 Hours ago

The Clarets’ Under-23s will be making a fresh start in every sense when they kick off their new season against Wolves today (Saturday).

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Welcomes Home Comforts

11 September 2020

Sean Dyche was happy to be back home as the Clarets ended their pre-season preparations in impressive style.

Read full article

View more