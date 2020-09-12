Young Clarets Create History

Burnley’s youth team created history with a convincing win at Stoke City to record their first ever victory at Category One level.

The Clarets were making their debut in the U18 Premier League after the club was granted elite status in the summer.

And Tony Philliskirk’s side celebrated by romping to a three-goal lead away to a Stoke side already established at Category One level.

Defender Jake Rooney led the way with two first half goals, and flame-haired striker Joe McGlynn’s second half strike rounded off a fine opening day for Philliskirk’s teenagers.

Jake Rooney (left) after his two-goal haul at Stoke

The squad took to the field having not even trained together as a unit over the brief summer shutdown, due to the rigid Covid regulations.

And as they felt their way into the game, Burnley did so with a dogged determination to restrict their hosts to precious few openings.

Goalkeeper Sam Waller was well protected by a defence well marshalled by second year scholar Rooney – and it was the Clarets defender who broke the deadlock in fine fashion five minutes before the break.

Striker McGlynn won a free kick midway into the Stoke half and a slick training ground routine reaped dividends.

Kade Ratchford’s short ball into Sam Unwin was turned around the corner to the overlapping Joel Connelly - who had initially dummied a run-up to take the dead ball - and when the right back crossed Rooney was there to head home from six yards.

And five minutes later, on the stroke of half time, Rooney was on target again with a second finish his illustrious cousin Wayne would have been proud of; rising to head home Ben Woods’ deep right wing corner.

The Clarets would have anticipated a second half assault from the stunned hosts.

But before City could build up any sustained head of steam, the lead was extended further on the hour mark.

Dan Sassi’s clever ball over the top hung up in the stiff breeze and McGlynn spotted the opportunity, controlling the dropping ball and gleefully firing past Paul Cooper in the Potters’ goal.

Things could have got worse for the hosts as second half substitutes Michael Mellon and Corey Brennan combined for the latter to force a fine save from Cooper, late on.

And even conceding late on – as Potters skipper Tom Sparrow found the bottom corner with the hosts’ only effort on target – failed to take the shine off a fine opening day win for the Clarets.

BURNLEY: Waller, Connolly, Armstrong, Moonan, Rooney, Sassi, Hugill, Woods, McGlynn (Brennan 68), Ratchford, Unwin (Mellon 68).

Subs: Carson, Walters, Smyth-Ferguson.