Wolves First Up For U23s

The Clarets’ U23s kick off their season on Saturday with a trip to face Wolves.
Steve Stone’s side is playing in the Second Division of Premier League 2 for the first time after the Clarets’ Academy set-up gained Category One status this summer.
And they start out against a side which played in the league’s top tier last season with the Midlanders finishing in the relegation places when the 2019/20 campaign was curtailed by Covid-19.
Saturday’s opener takes place at Kidderminster Harriers’ Aggborough Stadium (kick-off 12 noon) – although all fixtures are to be played behind closed doors until further notice.
The Clarets have switched their home venue from Curzon Ashton to the Lancashire FA County Ground at Leyland.
And they play their first home game against Sunderland on Monday, 21 September.
Burnley U23 fixures
FA Premier League 2
Sat 12 Sep Wolves (A) 12:00pm - Aggborough Stadium
Mon Sep 21 Sunderland (H) 2:00pm - Lancs FA
Fri Sep 25 Newcastle United (H) 2:00pm - Lancs FA
Mon Oct 5 Stoke City (A) 7:00pm - Bet365 Stadium
Mon Oct 19 Crystal Palace (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA
Fri Oct 23 Middlesbrough (A) 2:00pm – Bishop Auckland
Sat Oct 31 West Bromwich Albion (A) 1:00pm – WBA Training Ground
*Mon Nov 9 Aston Villa (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA
Mon Nov 23 Fulham (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA
Fri Nov 27 Norwich City (A) 1:00pm – Lotus Training Ground
Mon Dec 14 Reading (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA
Mon Jan 11 Leeds United (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA
Mon Jan 18 Wolves (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA
Mon Jan 25 Sunderland (A) 1:00pm – Academy Of Light
Mon Feb 1 Newcastle United (A) 1:00pm – NUFC Academy
Mon Feb 8 Stoke City (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA
Mon Feb 15 Crystal Palace (A) 1:00pm – CPFC Training Ground
Mon Feb 22 Middlesbrough (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA
Mon Mar 1 West Bromwich Albion (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA
Fri Mar 12 Aston Villa (A) 7:00pm – AVFC Academy
Fri Mar 19 Fulham (A) 7:00pm – Imber Court Sports Club
Mon Apr 12 Norwich City (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA
Fri Apr 16 Reading (A) 1:00pm – Bearwood Park
Mon May 3 Leeds United (A) 1:00pm – Thorp Arch
*Aston Villa fixture to be rearranged due to Villa’s involvement in the EFL Trophy.
All fixtures are subject to change.