Wolves First Up For U23s

The Clarets’ U23s kick off their season on Saturday with a trip to face Wolves.

Steve Stone’s side is playing in the Second Division of Premier League 2 for the first time after the Clarets’ Academy set-up gained Category One status this summer.

And they start out against a side which played in the league’s top tier last season with the Midlanders finishing in the relegation places when the 2019/20 campaign was curtailed by Covid-19.

Saturday’s opener takes place at Kidderminster Harriers’ Aggborough Stadium (kick-off 12 noon) – although all fixtures are to be played behind closed doors until further notice.

The Clarets have switched their home venue from Curzon Ashton to the Lancashire FA County Ground at Leyland.

And they play their first home game against Sunderland on Monday, 21 September.

Burnley U23 fixures

FA Premier League 2

Sat 12 Sep Wolves (A) 12:00pm - Aggborough Stadium

Mon Sep 21 Sunderland (H) 2:00pm - Lancs FA

Fri Sep 25 Newcastle United (H) 2:00pm - Lancs FA

Mon Oct 5 Stoke City (A) 7:00pm - Bet365 Stadium

Mon Oct 19 Crystal Palace (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA

Fri Oct 23 Middlesbrough (A) 2:00pm – Bishop Auckland

Sat Oct 31 West Bromwich Albion (A) 1:00pm – WBA Training Ground

*Mon Nov 9 Aston Villa (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA

Mon Nov 23 Fulham (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA

Fri Nov 27 Norwich City (A) 1:00pm – Lotus Training Ground

Mon Dec 14 Reading (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA

Mon Jan 11 Leeds United (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA

Mon Jan 18 Wolves (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA

Mon Jan 25 Sunderland (A) 1:00pm – Academy Of Light

Mon Feb 1 Newcastle United (A) 1:00pm – NUFC Academy

Mon Feb 8 Stoke City (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA

Mon Feb 15 Crystal Palace (A) 1:00pm – CPFC Training Ground

Mon Feb 22 Middlesbrough (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA

Mon Mar 1 West Bromwich Albion (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA

Fri Mar 12 Aston Villa (A) 7:00pm – AVFC Academy

Fri Mar 19 Fulham (A) 7:00pm – Imber Court Sports Club

Mon Apr 12 Norwich City (H) 2:00pm – Lancs FA

Fri Apr 16 Reading (A) 1:00pm – Bearwood Park

Mon May 3 Leeds United (A) 1:00pm – Thorp Arch

*Aston Villa fixture to be rearranged due to Villa’s involvement in the EFL Trophy.

All fixtures are subject to change.