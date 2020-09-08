'We Need To Support The Group' - Dyche

Sean Dyche wants new blood to add to the Turf Moor talent that delivered a top-10 Premier League finish last season.

The Clarets are yet to bring in any additional outfield players ahead of the 2020/21 season which starts for Burnley with a Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield United in the middle of next week.

And the manager knows reinforcements are needed with his side then embarking on a fifth successive top-flight campaign with a Premier League opener at former champions Leicester City.

“We have lost players, and we need to support the group we’ve got,” said Dyche.

“It’s quite evident that we need people in. We lost a few last season so we are trying to affect that, but as I say every window it is rare that we get business done early.

“We are still waiting on the reality of the situations in regard to the ones we feel we have a chance with. It’s not a new challenge, but it is a challenge.

“We want to be looking at players who can affect the side with immediate effect or mature into the side because they are very good players.

“So that is the market we are attempting to look in, but obviously the finances will determine the parameters that can only go so far.

“The chairman and board spoke to me about the numbers that were needed over the coming 18 months, so it’s how many we can push on.

“There is always speculation about names and prices, but at the end of the day it’s only about who comes in. We can be linked with everyone, but it’s about the outcome rather than the process.”

The Clarets are dealing in a competitive market as they look to replenish numbers depleted by the departures of Jeff Hendrick and Aaron Lennon at the end of last season and Ben Gibson’s loan move to Norwich City last weekend.

Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork will also miss the start of the season through injury, while skipper Ben Mee is still to resume full training.

But regardless of spending power, Dyche is looking to keep building on the ethos that has kept the Clarets competing with the elite.

He added: “I’ve always believed in the players we have. I’ve never been bothered whether they were expensive or not; it’s been about how they can develop.

“The thing I still go to is offering the players a window of opportunity that I felt is more than I had as a player.

“That’s better support, understanding and knowledge and a better environment and culture to work in.

“We’ve built on that, but it all comes down to players and if you have enough with an attitude that they want to get better, that’s the fuel that drives me.

“That bleeds into a culture and environment where you have a nice, healthy workplace that players can enjoy.

“Once you are enjoying it, and there is plenty of good information available, it gives you a better chance of achieving your goals and being successful.”