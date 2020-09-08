Burnley Football Club is currently recruiting for a Head of Education.

Job Vacancy: Head of Education Remuneration + benefits: Competitive, depending on experience and qualifications 28 holiday days per year (including bank holidays) Long service holidays Free parking Subsidised gym membership Contract type: Permanent 40 hours per week: Monday to Friday, including evenings and weekends where required Location: Barnfield Training Centre, Habergham Drive, Padiham, BB12 8UA Closing Date: Monday 21st September 2020, 9am Should an adequate number of applications be received prior to the closing date, Burnley FC reserve the right to remove this advert Interview Date: TBC

Burnley Football Club is an established Premier League Club with a rich history. As a proud founder member of the Football League, Burnley Football Club began life as a rugby club. However, 'Burnley Rovers' soon switched codes and became Burnley Football Club in 1882.

FA Cup campaigns gave way to organised football in 1888 with the foundation of the Football League - and since then Burnley have claimed every major honour, with the exception of the League Cup. We are now about to embark on our 5th season in the Premier League for the 2020/21 season.

Burnley Football Club is a special football club located in the heart of the town: we believe that Burnley is a special place – a home to extraordinary people like you.

We are now looking to recruit to the role of Head of Education at the club’s academy. This is fantastic time to join the club following our academy’s recent award of Category 1 status.

Reporting to the Academy Manager, the Head of Education will be expected to:

Oversee the scholars apprenticeship programme in conjunction with the Premier League and education provider

Be the Core Programme Coordinator (CPC) for the academy (acting as a consultant to the Premier League)

Provide an individual education plan for each scholar that meets each individual’s needs and organise the education timetable accordingly, in collaboration with the football programme

Further enhance the full-time and hybrid training models in line with EPPP rules

Contribute to a multi-disciplinary approach by liaising closely with other departments within the academy

Contribute to periodic reviews of the players involved in the education programme and liaise closely with the League Education Support Manager

Manage the Education Officer and support tutors responsible for delivering the day release programme and supporting the scholars

Manage and control the education contracts and budget in close liaison with the Academy Manager, in line with annual budgets set for the department

Be an active member of the Academy Management Team (AMT) and attend any internal departmental or phase meetings as well as external meetings organised by the league

Help organise the life skills programme for scholars and support the programme across the phases

Assist with organising and supporting scholars on work experience loans to other clubs during their scholarship

Ensure there is a robust exit strategy that is followed for all players that are released from the academy with a specific focus on players at U16, end of scholarship and young professionals

Continue to track destination data and support academy graduates after leaving the academy, as and when required

Create good relationships with key organisations that can help with career opportunities for players. (e.g. PFA, universities, USA scholarships, armed forces, etc.)

Support the player care programme operated by the academy and have a good understanding of current best practice within safeguarding and welfare

Act as the academy’s equality and diversity lead and ensure that policy is followed and implemented within the academy

Ensure that equality and diversity training is implemented and up to date within the academy team

Liaise with Burnley FC in the Community’s Head of Football to forge links with regards to local recruitment.

An ideal candidate will have;

Essential:

QTS/QTLS status

Prior teaching experience either in secondary or further education

Prior experience as an A1 Assessor/Core Programme coordinator

An excellent understanding of education frameworks and models from GCSE, BTEC and A Levels

Experience of overseeing an apprenticeship programme or an academic department within the sports industry (preferably within football)

Experience of implementing or championing equality and diversity initiatives

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to form strong relationships with players, parents, colleagues, and external stakeholders

A sound understanding of safeguarding and welfare requirements

Strong organisational skills, and able to multitask

Excellent presentation, and delivery skills

The ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment

A flexible attitude towards working hours and available on weekends and evenings

A friendly, positive ‘can do’ and courteous attitude.

Desirable:

Prior experience of working in a professional football academy

Prior experience of managing work experience (loans) programmes in football

Prior experience of managing staff and working within a budget

Relevant football qualifications and experience, i.e. UEFA A or B coaching licence, Talent ID qualifications, recruitment and football operations experience would be an advantage to possibly add value in this role

An understanding of local recruitment

Please apply by downloading and completing the job application form, and then return it via email to the HR and People Manager, Ann-Marie Bradley, on ann-marie.bradley@burnleyfc.com.

Burnley FC is committed to safeguarding children and young people and is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community.

Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Record Check (DBS).

*Due to a high demand in applications, the club will be unable to respond to those applicants who have not been shortlisted for interview.