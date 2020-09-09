That's Not All From Mee

Ben Mee believes there is still more to come from the Clarets as they prepare for another crack at the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s men are about to embark on a fifth successive season of top-flight football.

And while last season’s 10th-place finish will be a tough act to follow, skipper Mee insists the Clarets must keep aiming high.

“We’ve had a great run over the past couple of years. Two top-10 finishes in the past three years is fantastic,” said Mee, who extended his stay at Turf Moor for a further 12 months earlier this summer.

“We are moving forward as a club. I’m excited to see where the club has come from and where it can go.

“It can improve even more, and we can get better as a club.

“Position-wise, we will do well to break in any further but it’s a challenge.

“Progression is key. You can’t stand still in the Premier League.

“You need to keep moving forward, keep working hard to improve on what you’ve done in the previous season, whether that be performances or positions.

“It’s just all about trying to progress as a club and as a player. Myself, and all the other players, will be wanting to improve on their performances from last year.”

The Clarets are not involved in the opening round of games this weekend due to the postponement of their scheduled fixture against Manchester United.

A week’s wait to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium will aid Mee’s fight to be fit following the thigh injury that ended his ever-present record at 32 games last season.

But the skipper doesn’t want a slow start for any other reason as the Clarets aim to try and sustain the momentum that has seen them lose just four league games – either side of lockdown – since the start of 2020.

“You don’t want to leave yourself with too much to do,” added the long-serving defender, who is working with the Clarets’ medical staff ahead of a return to full training.

“We have this habit of going on runs. When we’re good we’re very good and having that momentum.

“We seem to roll into games when we’re confident and playing well and working hard for each other.

“We seem to go on these runs which have proved good for us and it would be nice to start with a few good results and move on from there and see where we can go, rather than have to play catch-up.”

