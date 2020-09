Burnley’s opening home Premier League game of the season, against Southampton, will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The Turf Moor clash will kick off on the original date of Saturday, September 26, but at the later time of 8pm.

This follows the news from earlier this week that the Clarets’ opening Premier League game of the season, at Leicester City, will take place on Sunday, September 20 at 7pm, live on the BBC.