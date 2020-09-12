REPORT: Wolves U23s 3 Burnley U23s 2

The Clarets tasted defeat in their first game at Premier League 2 level as Wolves came from behind at the Aggborough Stadium to take the points from an entertaining curtain-raiser.

Burnley had earlier mounted a fightback of their own to lead through goals from Lewis Richardson and Max Thompson.

But Austin Samuel’s double either side of the break made it a losing return to action for Steve Stone’s side in their first game since March.

The Clarets have subsequently gained Category One status for their academy set-up and moved up to the second tier of PL2.

Their introduction was made more testing by a fragmented pre-season which hadn’t seen the squad be able to train or play together due to the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place.

But despite seeing his charges go down to a Wolves side relegated from the top tier last season, Stone will have seen enough to see that his players will compete at this level.

Those who have been around the Clarets’ first-team squad were available to join the rest of the group and their experience and direction was invaluable in helping push Wolves all the way.

There were also debuts for summer arrivals Marcel Elva-Fountaine and Connor Barrett in the back four.

And with Richardson and Thompson both opening their accounts for the season, there were plenty of pluses from a positive opening performance following a tough start to the raise in levels as Wolves went ahead just 10 minutes in.

Theo Corbeanu had already hinted at his threat for the home side with a run in behind the defence which brought a smart save out of Lucas Jensen before he accepted the second chance to come his way.

And this time it was all of his own making as the Canada-born frontman gave Burnley new boy Barrett the slip before racing into the box and shooting across Jensen into the far corner.

It took a fine block from the commanding figure of Bobby Thomas to deny Corbeanu again but the Clarets gradually found their feet and after imposing themselves on the contest struck twice in four minutes go in front.

The visitors had enjoyed limited sights of goal with a Richardson mis-kick and a long-range effort from the impressive Josh Benson - whose added know-how and stature from first-team was evident - their only early threats.

But once they asked questions of the Wolves’ defence, they found a route through.

Richardson headed the equaliser, doing well to connect firmly enough with Ni-Jai Tucker’s deep cross to direct his effort over the line via the post and the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard.

And with the Clarets keeping up the pressure they quickly went in front.

Sondergaard did well to keep out Rob Harker’s close-range flick after Anthony Glennon had drilled the ball back across the face of goal.

But with Thompson lurking, the teenager pounced to lash the loose ball into the back of the net from inside the six-yard box.

Stone’s men were worth their lead at that point but had to settle for parity at the break as they then conceded a frustrating equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Thomas half-headed clear a corner but with the ball returned to the danger area, Samuels claimed the final touch amongst a pile of bodies as he managed to smuggle an effort over the line and send the teams in level.

If there was any debate about the goalscorer then, Samuels made sure he had his name on Wolves’ third as the Midlands regained the lead 11 minutes into the second half.

And once again, the Clarets will be annoyed they allowed the striker several bites at the cherry as they failed to deal with Taylor Perry’s floated ball into the box and Samuels was rewarded for his persistence by getting the decisive touch to hook the ball home.

Stone immediately made a double change and the Clarets, whose only second-half effort had been a Harker shot saved by Sondergaard, responded impressively.

Chris Conn-Clarke was heavily involved on the left wing on his elevation to the U23 ranks as Richardson moved inside.

And the substitute almost levelled up the scores again with 10 minutes to go, meeting Thomas’ excellent ball from the back on the run with a volley which cannoned into the legs of Sondergaard.

The Clarets continued to press but couldn’t force their way through as Wolves held on to record a first league win for almost a year.

Wolves: Sondergaard; Scott, Lonwijk, Marques (Mayounga 64), Estrada, Bueno, Cundle, Shabani (Wan 66), Samuels (Carty 81), Perry, Corbeanu. Substitutes: Young, Campbell.

Burnley: Jensen; Elva-Fountaine, Thomas, Barrett, Glennon; Tucker, Benson, Goodridge (Rickard 78), Richardson; Harker, Thompson. Substitutes: Richter, Diallo.

Referee: Tom Reeves