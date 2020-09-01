REPORT: Preston North End 0 Burnley 0

The Clarets continued their pre-season build-up with a useful work-out at Deepdale which brought a first Burnley appearance for summer signing Will Norris.

The goalkeeper played for 45 minutes for the first time since his summer signing from Wolves.

And his contribution was one of a number of plus-points on a day when manager Sean Dyche utilised 20 players to build up their match fitness.

Following split shifts against Tranmere and Shrewsbury at the weekend, Dyche brought his squad together for their first combined outing of the build-up.

And they made the most of a competitive fixture lacking only an end product with beneficial run-outs for all the fit and available players.

With James Tarkowski not risked due to a minor knock and added to the list of absentees – which still includes Ben Mee, Kevin Long, Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes – the Clarets started with the youthful central defensive airing of Jimmy Dunne and Bobby Thomas in the middle of their back four.

Both again did their causes no harm in front of Norris as he made his bow.

And likewise the 27-year-old seized his opportunity presented by Nick Pope and Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s international commitments with a polished performance featuring one top-class save to keep out a free-kick from evergreen North End midfielder Paul Gallagher.

Robbie Brady was also missing for the Clarets due his international call by the Republic of Ireland but Johann Berg Gudmundsson had opted not to go with Iceland and he was one of a host of senior men to get more valuable game time into their legs.

North End changed all 10 of the outfield players from the side that started their season with a comfortable 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Mansfield Town last Saturday.

But they still had a strong line-up ahead of a weekend double-header against Sheffield United and Everton as they prepare for their league campaign.

And it was the Championship side which thought they had done enough to win it five minutes before the break with a close-range Scott Sinclair effort which hit the underside of the bar and bounced down – over the line according to North End, but not the officials.

Norris also had to be alert early on after Thomas had mis-cued to give Paul Bodin a glimpse of goal before the teenager recovered well to go on and deliver another encouraging performance almost capped by a second goal in four days when he headed a McNeil corner just too high.

With that effort flying over the top, Preston keeper Connor Ripley was forced into just one meaningful save before half-time, getting down low to keep out a well-struck McNeil drive after Gudmundsson had been released by Ashley Westwood to pull the ball back for the winger to hit the target from 20 yards.

But the Clarets moved the ball well at times, with Westwood delivering a dangerous cross which just eluded the frontmen of Jay Rodriguez and Chris Wood and McNeil buzzing around to his usual telling effect.

McNeil became even more of an influence after the break as he drifted off his left flank and Rodriguez saw an early volleying chance come to nothing.

At the other end, Lukas Jensen replaced Norris in goal and the young Dane was also able to claim his share of the clean sheet when Sinclair steered an effort wide.

And with the Clarets giving opportunities to several youngsters in the second half – including 17-year-old Lewis Richardson for a tidy cameo – it was one of them who almost won it in the last minute.

Richardson was involved in the build-up and released Joel Mumbongo to let fly with an effort which was skidding towards the bottom corner until Ripley got down well to make a save and preserve the stalemate.

Burnley: Norris (Jensen HT); Bardsley (Lowton 60), Thomas, Dunne, Taylor (Pieters 60); Gudmundsson (Goodridge 70), Westwood (Benson 60), Brownhill (Elva-Fountaine 80), McNeil (Richardson 80); Wood (Vydra 60), Rodriguez (Mumbongo 70). Substitutes: Richter, Thompson.

Preston: Ripley; Rafferty, Storey, Davies, Hughes; Gallagher (Potts 77), Ledson; Bodin (Bayliss 82), Sinclair, Johnson (Barkhuizen 82), Stockley.