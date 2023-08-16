Hospitality Lounges

Experience VIP Matchday Matchday hospitality is a VIP experience at Burnley home matches. Choose from 7 lounges with executive seats, pre match meals and more.

Book Now
Jimmy McIlroy Suite

What's included

  • Modern Street Food menu

  • Relaxed sports bar style lounge

  • Post-match live music (Singer or DJ)

  • Padded seating in the Jimmy McIlroy Stand

from £80 +VAT | Single Game and Seasonal Packages Available

Super Box

What's included

  • Casual dining pre-game

  • Intimate 40 person restaurant

  • Padded seating in the Jimmy McIlroy Stand

from £150 +VAT | Single Game and Seasonal Packages Available

Centenary Lounge

What's included

  • Three-course a la carte dining experience

  • Complimentary bar including draught beers, house wines and soft drinks

  • Padded seating in the North Stand

from £250 +VAT | Single Game and Seasonal Packages Available

Longside Lounge

What's included

  • Hearty three-course pre-match meal

  • Restaurant with modern feel and great atmosphere

  • Restaurant MC conducting interviews from current or former Burnley FC players

  • Padded seating in the North Stand

from £175 +VAT | Single Game and Seasonal Packages Available

Executive Boxes

What's included

  • Four-course pre-match a la carte meal

  • Complimentary bar fridge with a selection of wines, beers and soft drinks

  • Recognised as official Burnley FC box holder

  • Exclusive box for 12 people with private seating to view the game internally or externally

from £2500 +VAT | Single Game and Seasonal Packages Available

The Trophy Room

What's included

  • Two Course pre-match meal

  • Traditional Restaurant adorned with trophies and memorabilia from Burnley FC’s history

  • Restaurant MC and interview with a former Burnley FC player

  • Padded seating in the Bob Lord Stand

from £175 +VAT | Single Game and Seasonal Packages Available

The 1882 Lounge

What's included

  • Padded seating in the 100 Club

  • Access to lounge 2.5 hours before kick-off

  • Food and drink available to purchase

from £65 +VAT | Single Game and Seasonal Packages Available

Premium 100 Club Seating

What's included

  • VIP hospitality entrance

  • Padded seating in a central location in the Bob Lord Stand behind the dugouts

  • Matchday programmes

From £50 +VAT

Matchday Sponsorship

What's included

  • Match Sponsor

  • Ball Sponsor

  • Hospitality for between 6-10 people

  • Mid-tier LED advertising

  • Pre-match behind the scenes stadium tour

From £1995 +VAT