REPORT: Burnley 1 Sheffield United 1 (5-4 On Penalties)

Impressive Clarets hold their nerve in shoot-out to go through in Carabao Cup

1 Hour ago

The Clarets held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out to end their Carabao Cup hoodoo and set up a third-round trip to Millwall.

Having won only one game in the competition since 2014, Sean Dyche’s men were up against it again when they fell behind to an early David McGoldrick goal and lost the luckless Johann Berg Gudmundsson to injury.

But in typical fashion, the Clarets showed they wouldn't give in and hit back to equalise through Matej Vydra’s second-half equaliser to level the scores at 90 minutes.

And Vydra was then on target again as Burnley made it a perfect five from the penalty spot to book their passage through and get the 2020/21 season off to a winning start.

Chris Wood, Josh Brownhill and Erik Pieters also scored.

Brady pen .jpg

And after Nick Pope had saved from Oli McBurnie, it was Robbie Brady who slotted home the decisive effort to cap an impressive night’s work from a squad that’s stretched to the limits.

Already undermined by injuries, the Clarets were also missing James Tarkowski with a toe problem as Jimmy Dunne came in to make a senior debut alongside fellow Irishman Kevin Long.

And in a disastrous start, things got worse when Gudmundsson, who had been looking so good in pre-season following an injury-hit 2019/20 campaign, was stretchered off inside the first 15 minutes.

Gudmundsson stretcher.jpg

United defender Jack Robinson clearly won the race for the ball but then caught Gudmundsson around the knee with a forceful follow-through which left the Icelander taking the full brunt.

The Clarets were already behind at that stage with the visitors – who retained only Burnley-born midfielder Oliver Norwood from the side that started their Premier League campaign with a home defeat to Wolves – striking just four minutes in.

McGoldrick looked to be offside when he led a break down the right-hand side and then when the play was switched, burst into the box to steer a Max Lowe cross in off a post.

The Clarets looked to respond straight-away with Jay Rodriguez firing over the top from a narrow angle.

Rodriguez action.jpg

And while the injury to Gudmundsson naturally upset Burnley’s rhythm, Dyche’s men dominated possession for the remainder of the first half.

Brady – swapping flanks as Pieters replaced Gudmundsson – looked a threat, while Rodriguez needed only a touch on Matt Lowton’s fine ball in to get within one of Andy Lochhead’s club record tally of 10 League Cup goals and to send Burnley in level at the break.

The Clarets had done enough to be back in the contest and five minutes into the second half that should have been the case.

Ashley Westwood sparked a break with typically measured pass to Pieters. The Dutchman played his part by drawing bodies and then threading through a pass to Brady, whose touch inside the box took the ball onto his right foot and a shot which went across Wes Foderingham but against the inside of a post.

Pieters Ampadu.jpg

The Clarets were getting closer and with just over 20 minutes to go they deservedly equalised.

Brady played a part with a headed pass to Westwood, whose first-time ball into the penalty area was perfectly delivered for Rodriguez to lay off with his chest.

Vydra read the signs and got there ahead of Foderingham to steer a right-footed volley into the roof of the net.

Vydra goal 2.jpg

The goal sparked United into life and the Clarets had to stand firm for a spell – Dunne playing his part in a pleasing first performance as Nick Pope made his first save of the night from a Norwood drive.

Josh Benson then followed Dunne in making his senior bow as an impressive replacement for the outstanding Westwood, whose legs were saved for Sunday night’s league opener at Leicester.

One of the Blades’ substitutes then went close to settling it as Oli McBurnie’s deflected shot hit the side netting.

And after the Clarets had sent on last season’s top scorer, Chris Wood, to try and find a late winner it was McBurnie again who almost negated the need for spot-kicks when a mis-cued effort from Lowe teed him up for a close-range shot well saved by the legs of an alert Pope.

Pope was to star again as he thwarted McBurnie in the shoot-out.

Team for pens.jpg

And with the Clarets showing no mercy, it’s Dyche’s men who will be in the capital next week to try and get past Millwall and keep a run going.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Long, Dunne, Taylor; Gudmundsson (Pieters 15), Westwood (Benson 75), Brownhill, Brady; Vydra, Rodriguez (Wood 81). Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, McNeil, Bardsley, Thomas.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ampadu, Jagielka, Robinson; Bogle (Basham 87), Norwood, Berge, Osborn, Lowe; Burke (Sharp 62), McGoldrick (McBurnie 62). Substitutes: Ramsdale, Slater, Bryan, Brunt.

Booked: Jagielka, Ampadu

Referee: Paul Tierney


