REPORT: Burnley 3 CS Maritimo 0

The Clarets wrapped up their pre-season with a comfortable win over Portuguese top-flight outfit Maritimo in their only Turf Moor outing before the real thing.

With domestic action under way this weekend and Covid restrictions curtailing the list of potential opposition for Sean Dyche’s men, the visitors were invited to swap Madeira for a cold and draughty Burnley.

The islanders were welcome guests, although they were given a tough afternoon by a Burnley side whose previous work-outs had been restricted to the training ground and a trip to Deepdale.

That said, the fit players have all gained valuable game-time over a varied fixture list in preparation for the season which starts back at Turf Moor next Thursday night with a Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield United.

Dyche was therefore keen for his squad to get a feel again for their home surroundings and they did so in impressive style, cruising to victory with goals from Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood and Matej Vydra.

McNeil’s header was scant reward for the Clarets’ first-half domination, when Ashley Westwood was again at the fore.

And the scoreline was given a more reflective look after the break when Wood and Vydra contributed a quick-fire double amid a handful of substitutions which gave added value to an impressive performance which will help sharpen the mood for what’s to come.

The Clarets made their intentions clear from the start as they pinned Maritimo back right virtually from kick-off.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson gave notice of the threat he would carry all afternoon with an effort that went just wide of the far post and Wood volleyed over the top from Charlie Taylor’s fine cross inside the first five minutes.

Gudmundsson then crossed for Jay Rodriguez to go close at the near post and the Clarets’ pressure paid off with a quarter of an hour gone as McNeil nodded them in front.

Again, Gudmundsson was involved and when he pulled the ball back for Phil Bardsley, the full-back delivered a perfect deep cross for McNeil to meet with a well-timed run and header past Charles.

The Brazilian goalkeeper saw more of the ball than most of his team-mates, with the possible exception of Frenchman Franck-Yves Bambock who dropped back from midfield to become an extra defender to try and stem the flow.

Burnley’s intensity, physicality and swiftness on the ball was too much for the visitors, who finished just below half way in the Portuguese top tier last season and also begin their league campaign next weekend.

The Clarets’ only disappointment before the break would be that they didn’t add to their tally as Gudmundsson and Rodriguez, twice, also had further sights of goal.

The start of the second half followed a similar pattern with McNeil and Gudmundsson shooting just wide of the target at a time Maritimo had enjoyed their best spell of the game.

But the inevitable came 20 minutes into the second half when the Clarets did finally double their lead through Wood.

Gudmundsson provided the delivery with a perfectly shaped cross with his left foot which allowed Wood to glance a downward header past Charles.

The Clarets took their tally of substitutes to five and it was one of them, Vydra, who swiftly added the third with his first meaningful touch.

The Gudmundsson-Wood combination clicked again with the wingman releasing Wood to break clear and unselfishly square the ball for Vydra to tap in.

Moments later Wood should have helped himself to a second but volleyed over from Matt Lowton’s perfect cross, while at the other end Nick Pope remained a virtual spectator as he chalked up a clean sheet on his return from England duty.

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley (Lowton 60), Long, Tarkowski, Taylor (Pieters 60); Gudmundsson, Westwood (Benson 65), Brownhill, McNeil (Brady 65); Rodriguez (Vydra 65), Wood. Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Dunne, Thomas, Norris.

CS Maritimo: Charles; Nanu, Rene, Lucas, China; Bambock, Jean; Costa, Guitane, Correa; Jefferson. Substitutes used: Pelagio, Hermes, Tamuzo,

Referee: Peter Bankes