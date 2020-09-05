Skip to site footer
REPORT: Burnley 4 Mansfield Town 2

Successful run out for Clarets in victory over Stags

10 Hours ago

The Clarets cruised past Mansfield Town, as Sean Dyche’s men continued their pre-season programme, following a midweek draw at Preston North End.

Despite the Stags taking the lead through Ollie Clarke’s wonder strike, Josh Brownhill pulled the scores level from a free kick just before the break.

Before a second half brace from Chris Wood and another set-piece goal from youngster Bobby Thomas sealed the win, despite a late consolation goal from the visitors.

Mansfield started bright and came close early on, as former Aston Villa and Chesterfield striker Jordan Bowery fired an effort just wide of the post.

Burnley youngster Ne-Jai Tucker was looking lively in the opening stages and saw a header saved by Marek Stech, before seeing a dangerous cross cleared away by Ryan Sweeney.

As both sides were settling into the game, Mace Goodridge made a couple of impressive challenges, as the away side look to break through the Clarets’ midfield.

Goodridge.jpg

However, the visitors did take the lead moments later though, as the ball fell nicely to Clarke, who fired home from outside the box, to give the League Two outfit the lead.

The hosts came close to drawing level instantly though, as Phil Bardsley’s pin-point cross found Matej Vydra, whose sweetly connected header was saved by the towering Stech.

But as half-time approached, Burnley were awarded a free kick just outside the area, after a foul on McNeil.

Brownhill stepped up and curled the ball home terrifically into the top corner, to draw the scores level just before the break.

Brownhill free-kick.jpg

The home side were enjoying plenty of possession, as the new look Mansfield side with 11 changes at the break, struggled to really come out the blocks in the second period.

It didn’t take long for the Clarets to take the lead in the second half, as Wood slotted home from close range, after connecting onto McNeil’s in swinging cross just 10 minutes into the second 45.

And Burnley added a third five minutes later, as Thomas rose highest from a corner to crash a header home, for his second in three games for Dyche’s side in pre-season.

Centre-back partner Jimmy Dunne then came close to adding a fourth, after seeing a header hit the post, before seeing a second effort excellently denied by former Claret Aidan Stone between the sticks.

Dunne 2.jpg

But the hosts did grab a fourth with 10 minutes to play, after a lovely build-up, Wood raced forward into the area and smashed the ball home to put the game out of sight.

The Stags did pull one back in the dying minutes of the game, after a low cross into the area came off the unfortunate Charlie Taylor and into the goal, as the defender looked to block the effort.

A good work out overall and 90 minutes in the legs for everyone involved, as the Clarets close in on their Premier League season.

BURNLEY: Jensen, Bardsley, Thomas, Dunne, Taylor, Goodridge, Brownhill, Tucker, McNeil, Wood, Vydra.

Subs not used: Rain, Harker, Trialist, Trialist.


