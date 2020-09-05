REPORT: Burnley 4 Heart of Midlothian 1

Johann Berg Gudmundsson was on target again with a classy finish as the Clarets proved too strong for their Scottish visitors.

Gudmundsson struck the Clarets’ fourth goal and his second in three warm-up games as he continues to get back up to full speed following last season’s injury-hit campaign.

And an impressive showing from the Icelander was just one of a number of pleasing points in a slick performance from another line-up showing a mix of youth and experience.

Jay Rodriguez opened the scoring from the penalty spot before teenagers Max Thompson and Lewis Richardson both found the net to help Burnley lead 3-1 at the break.

Rodriguez led the line superbly throughout, benefitting from another stand-out performance in the middle of the pitch from Ashley Westwood.

And behind him, the Clarets’ back four welcomed back both James Tarkowski and Kevin Long, Tarkowski recovering from a minor knock that kept him out of the goalless mid-week draw and Long figuring for the first time in pre-season.

Hearts – relegated last season from the Scottish Premiership – are further behind in their preparations with their competitive action not starting until October.

And they found it tough going against a Burnley line-up starting to go through the gears.

The Clarets were ahead at their Barnfield Training Centre inside the first couple of minutes when former Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon – back at the club where he started his career ­– upended Richardson.

Rodriguez drilled home the resulting spot-kick and the Clarets’ frontman might have had a hat-trick before the break.

Instead, the goals came from his young allies as Thompson poked the ball home after Tarkowski had headed down from a corner and Richardson made it 3-0 after half an hour when he followed up a Thompson effort to score from close range.

Gordon made a superb save to tip over a shot from Lowton after the full-back had been teed up by Gudmundsson.

And the only respite for the visitors came when they pulled a goal back when Craig Wighton slipped the ball past Will Norris after being played in by former Luton Town midfielder Ollie Lee – the visitors’ stand-out player.

The Clarets’ domination continued after the break, although the only goal came from Gudmundsson, who caught Gordon off his line after the Hearts' keeper had mis-placed a clearance two minutes after the re-start to find the net with a delightful chip from 25 yards.

Thompson had a chance to double his tally from a Rodriguez lay-off before being thwarted by a tackle from ex-Leeds defender Aidy White.

And Gordon also had to show his pedigree with saves from Lowton and Erik Pieters to keep the Clarets out again as Burnley put in another useful shift as the countdown to the season continues.

Burnley: Norris, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters, Westwood, Benson, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Thompson (Mumbongo 65), Richardson (Elva-Fountaine 73).

Hearts: Gordon; Brandon, Halkett, Hamilton, White; Lee, Damour; Ginnelly, Walker, Roberts; Wighton. Subs used: Garuccio, C Smith, Cochrane, Moore, Irving, Fear.