REACTION: Stone Ready To Build On U23s' Start

Steve Stone says the work starts here for the U23s after they got their Premier League 2 campaign up and running.

The Clarets lost their opening Division Two fixture 3-2 at Wolves in a ding-dong affair at the Aggborough Stadium.

Burnley recovered from an early set-back to lead through goals from Max Thompson and Lewis Richardson before the Midlands side – relegated from the top tier last season – clinched their first league win in close to 12 months with an Austin Samuel double.

The Wolves’ fightback, aided by some uncertain defending, meant a losing return to action in the Clarets’ first game since March.

But having had no preparation together as a group due to the different Covid ‘bubbles’ the players have been in during pre-season, Stone sees plenty room for progress.

“We scored two great goals. I was really pleased with the goals and the delivery into the box,” said the U23s’ boss.

“We want Lewis to get into the box and score goals and he did that as well.

“We played some really good stuff at times and loaded the box and when we did, we caused them problems.

“We played some good stuff with some really talented footballers. It’s the other side of the game I need to get them to learn so they can go to the next level.

“They need to switch on to what is going to get them a career in the game and it’s my job to change that mentality from Academy football to real football.

“That’s the bit that was missing today, but it’s their first game and that’s what we have to work on.

“We didn’t have chance to work on anything before the game, so it’s given us and the players an eye on what we need to do.”

The Clarets’ squad literally came together for the game with a number of the players having been involved with the senior set-up during pre-season and training separately from the U23s.

Stone also integrated two of the summer’s new arrivals in Burnley’s back four and knows it will take time to forge a side competing at a higher level.

He added: “We had two new lads in there with Connor Barrett, whose 18 and just come from Leicester, and Marcel, whose come in from Reading.

“They play different ways with the different systems and that showed at times in the back line today.

“But that’s the first game since they have all come together and the other side of it, the attacking side of it, there were some really good positives with some really good balls in the box and that’s something we need to do more of and ask more questions at times.

“The space was always in the wide areas. We spoke to them before the game about that and the guys have to realise and take on board what the game-plan is that a coach gives them.

“And that’s part of their learning and developing. Part of time they did and part of time they didn’t.

“That’s a learning curve, but they’re a young group we need to be patient with and give them time to develop into what’s expected of them at a Premier League football club.

“There are loads of positives, but we have to tighten up at the back.”