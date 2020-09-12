PREVIEW: Wolves U23s v Burnley U23s

The Clarets’ Under-23s will be making a fresh start in every sense when they kick off their new season against Wolves today (Saturday).

Steve Stone’s side will play their first game in Premier League 2 since the Academy’s up-grade in the summer allowed them to play at a higher level.

And his squad will also come together fully for the first time this summer when they get underway at Kidderminster Harrier’s Aggborough Stadium at noon.

With players operating in different bubbles under Covid-19 restrictions – depending on whether or not they have been in the first-team group during pre-season – Stone has not been able to work with his full squad or play a collective warm-up fixture.

But the U23s’ boss insists the Clarets are ready to embrace the challenges in front of them as they welcome a return to action for the first time since March when their challenge for a place in the Professional Development League play-offs was curtailed.

“It’s been very disjointed for the boys in the 23s’ group but, having said that, some of them have had some great experience of being around the first team, so there have been loads of pluses,” said Stone, who has also been working with the senior squad.

“There have been no games in pre-season, apart from filling in with the first team for the double-headers we’ve had.

“But in terms of using that as an excuse, we won’t be doing that. We will go down there and treat it as part of a pre-season.

“But we will still be looking to win and for good performances. We’ve got boys in there who know what we do, year-in, year-out, and know how we play and that’s what we’ll do.

“It’s exciting that we’ve got a couple of new signings in there as well.

“They will probably be the ones who take a bit of time to bed into what we’re trying to do and they will be given the time and the encouragement from some of the other players like Bobby Thomas, Mace Goodridge, Josh Benson and Anthony Glennon, who have a bit of experience to help the younger ones through.

“What we would normally do in a six-week pre-season has completely changed, but that’s been the same for the first team, so there’s no excuse.

“It’s a game of football and you go and approach it and take it on the best you can with no excuses.

“Would we have liked it different and better? Yes. So what?

Stone will have close to a full hand to select from as he blends players who made up the core of last season’s squad – and those who spent time out on loan last season – with some new faces and a couple of who have stepped up the ranks from the U18 set-up.

They start out their Division Two campaign against a Wolves side relegated last season from the PL’s top-flight.

And Stone is excited about the prospect of competing at a higher level as the Clarets look to keep improving their flow of young players.

“It’s a new proposition. Technically, we’ll come up against better players and teams that keep the ball a lot better,” he added.

“We’ll have to be better in possession and that’s certainly one thing I’ll be looking for and that remains to be seen whether we can do that and the boys can raise to that level.

“It’s a new test and we’re all looking forward to it as a club, an academy and a staff.”

Updates of the game will be available on Twitter (@BurnleyOfficial), followed by a report and reaction.