Match Previews

PREVIEW: Stoke City U18s v Burnley U18s

Young Clarets ready to kick off new season at Stoke

7 Hours ago

Youth team boss Tony Philliskirk admits he is looking forward to getting the new season underway this weekend, as the Clarets travel to Stoke City.

Saturday's clash will be the U18s’ first match in the Northern U18 Premier League, after gaining Category one Academy status this summer.

And although Philliskirk’s squad haven’t yet been able to train as a full squad, the former Burnley and Sheffield United striker is just delighted to be back amongst the team and getting the new season going.

“I’m really looking forward to it, it’s been such a strange time for everyone, but we know it’s a real step up this season playing in category one.

“The group haven’t even trained together as one group yet and the season starts tomorrow, due to the restrictions that are in place.

“The first team are obviously the most important group here and take priority, so it’s just having to work around their schedule.

“But the club have been fantastic in the organisation of training and transport for the lads and getting them all back in training.

“This is certainly not an excuse, I am sure all clubs are in the same boat as us now, the preparation for the new season has left a lot to be desired and that is absolutely no one’s fault.

“But the most important thing is that the lads are back in training and it’s been great to see them all again and we’re all looking forward to getting the season going this weekend”, Philliskirk said.

The Clarets added 15 first-year scholars to the youth team for the upcoming season, seeing a much larger squad than usual for the upcoming campaign.

Which may play a vital part for Philliskirk, who is expecting to miss a handful of players to Steve Stone’s side, who travel to Wolves this weekend for their PL2 opener at Kidderminster’s Aggborough Stadium.

“There’s a lot of new faces, with a big bunch of first year scholars joining the squad, so we have been integrating the new boys into the group.

“The U23s are playing their opener this weekend at Wolves, so there may be a few of the second-year scholars involved in that group.

“But everyone around the place is buzzing to be getting back to playing football on a regular basis, in what is going to be a great league.”

The young Clarets kick off at 11:00am at Stoke’s Clayton Wood training ground, with updates available on Twitter (@BurnleyOfficial), followed by report and reaction.


