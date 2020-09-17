PREVIEW: Burnley v Sheffield United

The Clarets belatedly start their season with a Carabao Cup second-round tie against Premier League rivals Sheffield United.

The winners face a mid-week trip to Millwall in round three after the Championship side knocked out Michael Duff’s Cheltenham with a 3-1 win on Tuesday night.

The League Cup hasn’t been Burnley’s friend in recent seasons, with only one win in the competition since 2014.

Boss Sean Dyche faces another juggling act with the Clarets’ Premier League opener at Leicester City just three nights away.

But he is also not spoiled for choice numbers-wise in his squad and so could see this as a useful sharpener, as well as the chance to progress at the hands of a United side which finished alongside the Clarets in the Premier League’s top-10 last season in only their second top-flight season in 26 years.

“They are a good outfit. I like Chris a lot and I respect him and I like his team a lot,” said Dyche.

“They’re a good mixture. They can work you, they play hard and play aggressively but all in the rights ways for me.

“They play it in the right way, they get on with their game and I don’t think they bow easily.

“And I think we’ve done that well here. We don’t bow to anyone we’re playing. We just take the challenge on.

“It’s certainly another tough task but every game, Premier League or cup – especially when you’re playing Premier League sides – is a tough game, so our players are well aware of that.”

Team news

The Clarets are without skipper Ben Mee, midfielder Jack Cork and striker Ashley Barnes as they plan for their opening game.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will make changes as he looks to give more of his squad game-time ahead of their next league game at Aston Villa next Monday night.

Wilder confirmed that summer signings Oli Burke, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe will start at Turf Moor.

Defender/midfielder Ethan Ampadu, signed on a season-long loan from Chelsea, is also expected to figure and striker David McGoldrick, who came off the bench in United’s Premier League opener, could also get a start.

Form guide

While Burnley must wait to start their Premier League campaign at Leicester City on Sunday night, the Blades kicked off with a 2-0 home defeat to Wolves on Monday night – conceding twice in the opening six minutes.

The sides drew 1-1 at Turf Moor in July when a John Egan goal cancelled out James Tarkowski’s opener for the Clarets. Both sides finished with 54 points.

Both teams were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last season by Sunderland.

Opposition camp

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: “We have to be realistic and talk about another season in the Premier League. That has to be our main aim.

“There will be a lot of changes for Thursday and there is a quick turnaround as well.

“The Premier League is our bread and butter. We cannot do anything to jeopardise that. Every point is huge.

“Winning games of football; you want that to happen, you want that feeling and rhythm coming into our game, which sometimes you only get with a settled side.

“But I have to set that off against putting my best side out against Villa. We have to make sure I have one eye on that game.”

Match Stats

This will be only the second League Cup meeting between the two teams. Sheffield United won a third-round tie 2-0 in October, 1966.

It's the Clarets' first all top-flight League Cup tie since playing Middlesbrough at Turf Moor in December, 1975.

Jay Rodriguez has scored eight Premier League goals for the Clarets. Only Andy Lochhead (10) and Frank Casper (9) have scored more in the competition for Burnley.

The winners will face a trip to Millwall in round three. The fourth-round draw takes place after tonight's fixture between Portsmouth and Brighton.

Referee

Paul Tierney

Kick-off

Thursday, 5.30pm

Broadcast

Live stream via EFL. For details, click HERE