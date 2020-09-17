Pope Ready And Waiting

Nick Pope is eager to get started – if he gets the nod to return to club duty tonight.

The Clarets’ goalkeeper spent part of pre-season away with England for their Nations League qualifiers.

But his focus is now back on Burnley and a belated kick-off against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup as Sean Dyche’s men look to get off on the right foot and set up a third-round trip to Millwall.

“Missing the start of the Premier League season and seeing everyone else play is a bit different,” admitted Pope, an ever-present in the league last season but not utilised in the cup competitions and likely to be vying with Northern Ireland number-one Bailey Peacock-Farrell for an outing in the Clarets’ opening game of the campaign.

“It’s not something you’re used to. Normally we get started on the same day, more or less, so we’re looking forward to it even more.

“We’re a bit hungry and after watching everyone else play I think we’re raring to go.

“A winning mentality is something we’ve grown in the squad and to go out there every week and every game to look to get the victory, however that may be.

“Sheffield United are a Premier League team, so we know it’s going to be a good test and will help us in our preparation for the Premier League and it will be a good contest.”

While Burnley’s league start was delayed by the postponement of their fixture against Manchester United, the Blades started with a 2-0 home defeat to Wolves on Monday night.

Like the Clarets, their priority lies in trying to maintain a place in the Premier League following just one season back in the top-flight.

But Burnley, whose opening league fixture is at Leicester City on Sunday night, are also looking to rectify a disappointing recent record in the League Cup.

And if Sean Dyche’s men can make amends for some shock exits and secure only a second win in the competition since 2014, there is the chance to make rapid progress in a tournament which will have decided its quarter-final line-up by the end of September.

“I’ve been part of a couple of those defeats, unfortunately. It’s one of those things in the cup,” added Pope, whose Burnley debut came in a 1-0 League Cup defeat at Accrington Stanley four years ago.

“It’s a one-off and it’s not seemed to go our way. It’s not for want of trying so I don’t see why it couldn’t be this year – whether it’s the FA Cup or the League Cup – we couldn’t have a right go.

“Within three or four weeks you be looking at going deep in this competition and looking at the chance to get to Wembley, which would be great for everyone.

“You look at the start of the competition and maybe a round or two, but as soon as you get a couple of wins under your belt and see what the draw is and it’s anyone’s game.

“It’s something to look forward to and hopefully get through to the next round and then everyone can watch the draw.”

The winners of Thursday tea-time’s tie know that a trip to the Den and Championship opposition awaits them next week.

And they will also know later tonight their possible fourth-round opponents, with the draw for the last-16 taking place after the final tie of the second round when Portsmouth play Brighton in a 7.45pm kick-off.