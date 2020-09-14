REACTION: Philliskirk's Pride As Youths Create History

Tony Philliskirk has spoken of his “ultimate pride” after the Burnley Youths registered their first Category One win at the weekend.

The U18s created history with a 3-1 win at Stoke City to register their first win at the highest level, following the Academy being awarded elite status in the summer.

And Head Coach Philliskirk was delighted with the start made by his young charges.

He said: “More than anything, we’ve created history today.

“This was our first game at Category One level away to a big, established Category One team and the overriding emotion is ultimate pride.

“The lads have trained well and seemed to have the bit between their teeth. Quite a few of these lads were due to go with the U23s, but due to the Covid situation we have had to separate.

“That’s just the way it is, but I had faith because we played Manchester City last week in a friendly and they are the best and yet they only scored with the last kick of the game to beat us 2-1.

“That gave me a lot of hope, so I am really pleased and proud today.

“If someone told me we were going to Stoke and would win 3-1 and see the game out in the professional manner we would, id have taken that.”

Jake Rooney (left)

Defender Jake Rooney led the way with two first half goals, and Joe McGlynn rounded off a red letter day with the third midway through the second half, before Stoke registered a late consolation.

And Philliskirk was more impressed given the restrictions placed upon his squad, due to strict training protocols.

He explained: “Training has been very restricted and we’re still training in pods. We’ve had a couple of games, but nobody has played 90 minutes, so all in all, when you look at the way things are at the moment, I am really proud of the players to step up to this level and perform the way they did.

“Yes, we can keep the ball better and we have to show a lot more composure in possession.

“The intensity at this level is higher and the opposition have the ball a lot more, so we know we have to keep our shape, press when we can and the boys executed that very well.”

The Burnley Youth team start their home campaign on Saturday against Wolves, at the Lancashire County HQ in Leyland, KO 12pm.