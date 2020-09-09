Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

O'Neill Ends Turf Moor Stay

Midfielder completes permanent move to 'A' League

10 Hours ago

Aiden O’Neill has ended his stay with the Clarets to join Melbourne City FC.

O’Neill turned down a new contract offer at Turf Moor to return to his native Australia on a permanent basis.

The Brisbane-born midfielder has agreed a three-year deal with Melbourne, having previously played in the ‘A’ League on loan with Brisbane Roar and Central Coast Mariners.

O’Neill, 22, joined Burnley in 2014 before signing a first professional deal two years later.

The Australian U23 international made five first-team appearances for the Clarets, as well as enjoying loan spells in the Football League with Fleetwood Town and Oldham Athletic.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

That's Not All From Mee

9 Hours ago

Ben Mee believes there is still more to come from the Clarets as they prepare for another crack at the Premier League.

Read full article

Club News

Clarets' Opening Games To Be Televised

8 September 2020

Burnley Football Club welcomes the move to broadcast live all 28 Premier League matches scheduled to be played in September.

Read full article

Club News

New Date For Leicester Game

8 September 2020

The Clarets’ first Premier League game of the season at Leicester City has been moved to Sunday 20th September.

Read full article

Club News

'We Need To Support The Group' - Dyche

8 September 2020

Sean Dyche wants new blood to add to the Turf Moor talent that delivered a top-10 Premier League finish last season.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

That's Not All From Mee

9 Hours ago

Ben Mee believes there is still more to come from the Clarets as they prepare for another crack at the Premier League.

Read full article

Club News

Clarets' Opening Games To Be Televised

8 September 2020

Burnley Football Club welcomes the move to broadcast live all 28 Premier League matches scheduled to be played in September.

Read full article

Club News

New Date For Leicester Game

8 September 2020

The Clarets’ first Premier League game of the season at Leicester City has been moved to Sunday 20th September.

Read full article

Club News

'We Need To Support The Group' - Dyche

8 September 2020

Sean Dyche wants new blood to add to the Turf Moor talent that delivered a top-10 Premier League finish last season.

Read full article

View more