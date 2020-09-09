O'Neill Ends Turf Moor Stay

Aiden O’Neill has ended his stay with the Clarets to join Melbourne City FC.

O’Neill turned down a new contract offer at Turf Moor to return to his native Australia on a permanent basis.

The Brisbane-born midfielder has agreed a three-year deal with Melbourne, having previously played in the ‘A’ League on loan with Brisbane Roar and Central Coast Mariners.

O’Neill, 22, joined Burnley in 2014 before signing a first professional deal two years later.

The Australian U23 international made five first-team appearances for the Clarets, as well as enjoying loan spells in the Football League with Fleetwood Town and Oldham Athletic.