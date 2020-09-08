New Date For Leicester Game

The Clarets’ first Premier League game of the season at Leicester City has been moved to Sunday 20th September.
The game, originally scheduled for the previous day, will kick off at 7pm and be screened live on the BBC.
Clarets' opening Premier League game to be shown live on BBC
4 Hours ago
