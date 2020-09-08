Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

New Date For Leicester Game

Clarets' opening Premier League game to be shown live on BBC

4 Hours ago

The Clarets’ first Premier League game of the season at Leicester City has been moved to Sunday 20th September.

The game, originally scheduled for the previous day, will kick off at 7pm and be screened live on the BBC.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Clarets' Opening Games To Be Televised

4 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club welcomes the move to broadcast live all 28 Premier League matches scheduled to be played in September.

Read full article

Club News

'We Need To Support The Group' - Dyche

7 Hours ago

Sean Dyche wants new blood to add to the Turf Moor talent that delivered a top-10 Premier League finish last season.

Read full article

Club News

Diallo Adds To Young Talent

9 Hours ago

The Clarets have added another young player to their ranks with the signing of former Arsenal midfielder Ismaila Diallo.

Read full article

Club News

Wolves First Up For U23s

7 September 2020

The Clarets’ U23s kick off their season on Saturday with a trip to face Wolves.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Clarets' Opening Games To Be Televised

4 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club welcomes the move to broadcast live all 28 Premier League matches scheduled to be played in September.

Read full article

Club News

'We Need To Support The Group' - Dyche

7 Hours ago

Sean Dyche wants new blood to add to the Turf Moor talent that delivered a top-10 Premier League finish last season.

Read full article

Club News

Diallo Adds To Young Talent

9 Hours ago

The Clarets have added another young player to their ranks with the signing of former Arsenal midfielder Ismaila Diallo.

Read full article

Club News

VACANCY: Head of Education

10 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club is currently recruiting for a Head of Education.

Read full article

View more