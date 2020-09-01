JBG Stays On 'Home' Turf

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is focused on getting up to speed with the Clarets as he looks to make the new season a big one.

Gudmundsson saw his 2019/20 campaign badly disrupted by injuries and the Clarets’ wingman has had more than his share of fitness battles since featuring in Iceland’s historic World Cup campaign two years ago.

The 29-year-old therefore opted not to make himself available for his country’s upcoming Nations League ties against England and Belgium as he commits to starting the new Premier League season in peak condition.

“That’s the main part. People know I’m not going to the international games,” said Gudmundsson, who scored one of the goals as the Clarets beat Tranmere Rovers 3-0 in a training ground workout on Saturday.

“I decided it would be better for me to stay here and have a full pre-season.

“These games don’t come at a great time, especially for myself after I’ve had some problems.

“I thought it was the best for me to get a full pre-season in here, get the base fitness, get some games in and try to be as fit as possible for the season.

“I’m working hard extremely hard. Of course, you’re a bit tired at times but that’s the way it is.

“I’m just looking to the future and I can see a bright future.”

Gudmundsson has been a major part of the Clarets’ progress as a top-flight club since arriving – along with goalkeeper Nick Pope – from Charlton Athletic in July 2016.

Having him available on a regular basis would be a big plus for boss Sean Dyche as he again looks to maximise his existing resources and bring in new faces.

And Gudmundsson is happy with how things have gone since he made his latest comeback and featured in the final five games of the Clarets’ matches post-lockdown last season.

“I’m working my way back to fitness. We had a few weeks off, but I kept myself ticking, as we do,” added the winger, who could get further game-time when the Clarets go to Deepdale for a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End this afternoon (Tuesday).

“I went to Iceland and it’s been a long time since I saw my family and friends, so it was good to turn off for a bit.

“But now it’s back to work. We’ve had some extremely tough sessions – running sessions – just to get the base fitness back and then the first game.

“It’s good to get a few minutes in the bank on Saturday and it’s always good to get a goal.”