REACTION: Glennon Enjoys Premier Upgrade

Captain Anthony Glennon has welcomed a step up in class for the Under-23s as they look to bridge the gap to first-team football.

The Clarets’ began life in Premier League 2 with a 3-2 defeat at Wolves on Saturday.

But Steve Stone’s men – who had not previously had chance to play together – could easily have taken some reward from the Aggborough Stadium, where they 2-1 until just before half-time.

And Glennon believes operating at a higher level can only be beneficial following the Clarets’ Academy up-grade.

“It’s exactly what we expected,” he said.

“It was a tougher challenge compared to what we were used to playing against in Category 2.

“But the lads cherish that and look forward to the challenges that are going to come our way in the times that we are in and around the 23s.

“That’s what we need. We need challenges, so if we do get the chance to go into the first team, we’ve had that bit of experience of playing against the better sides.”

It was a new start in every sense for Stone’s squad, which had not been able to train together during pre-season due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and testing regimes in place which had kept some of the more senior players with Burnley’s first-team group.

And the Clarets also introduced some new faces with debuts for defenders Marcel Elva-Fountaine and Connor Barrett and a first appearance off the bench for midfielder Will Rickard as they lost out to Austin Samuels’ second-half winner.

“I think the lads put in a good performance. It’s quite tough for a team when that was the first time we had come together,” added Glennon, whose presence alongside Bobby Thomas, Josh Benson and Mace Goodridge gave the Clarets’ some welcome strength on their return to the U23 ranks.

“We hadn’t trained together with the separate bubbles. We literally met a couple of the lads at breakfast.

“We had to introduce ourselves and just crack on with it and I think everyone took to it well.

“Some of the lads haven’t played any games so that was the like the first game of pre-season.

“For others who have been in around the first-team bubble, we have been lucky enough to get some minutes.

“Considering it was our first game together I think the lads took to it well and put in a good challenge.

“It was unfortunate not to get a result, but we dug in well and it was good to get 90 minutes in the legs for everyone.”

The U23s return to action next Monday with a home game against Sunderland at their new Leyland home.

But before that, a number of Stone’s squad are likely to train again with the first team.

And having spent pre-season in the senior set-up, Glennon, 20, hopes he gets the chance of more.

“It’s been very good. That’s what we all aspire to do. We all want to be in and around it,” added the left-back, who ended last season’s curtailed EFL campaign with an impressive loan spell at Grimsby Town.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be in that bubble at the start of the season. I’ve learned a lot and it’s been good to see the fitness levels the lads have come back at.

“You’ve got to try and keep up with that and that’s another challenge – and they are the challenges you want.”